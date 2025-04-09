If The White Lotus fans have learned anything in the show’s first three seasons, it’s that Greg Hunt is always watching. And yes, that even extends to his more intimate times. Towards the end of Season 3, a kinky new side of Greg was revealed, and while it may have surprised viewers, actor Jon Gries is totally on board for all the complicated layers of his controversial character.

In the penultimate episode of Season 3, Greg’s girlfriend Chloe revealed to Saxon and Chelsea that the reclusive millionaire has a specific sexual fetish, where he enjoys catching Chloe sleeping with other men. It apparently stems from a childhood incident when he stumbled upon his parents having sex. While the revelation creeped out Saxon, Chelsea saw a sweet side to Greg’s somewhat bizarre connection to his parents.

For Jon Gries himself, the sordid new detail was nothing more than just a welcome new facet to further flesh out Greg’s identity. “Was I skeeved out? No,” Gries replied when asked by Page Six. “Anything to illuminate or augment is good at the end of the day ... It is what it is. Any dynamic added to a role makes it more interesting to play.”

HBO

Although Saxon turned down Chloe’s invitation to an open-door sleepover (even though he does have the prior threesome experience), Chloe and Greg’s final scene indicated that they were easily able to find another willing participant in their kinky games.

The revelation about Greg’s intimate proclivities doesn’t just work on a basic shock-factor level; it also falls in line with the trickster’s past behavior and illuminates some of his choices. In Season 2, Greg wanted to be far away from the action, watching from a distance as his hired men took care of his wife. This voyeuristic interest also explains why Greg was so insistent on hearing Chloe admit she slept with the Ratliff brothers — it wasn’t because he was accusing her of cheating, it was a genuine turn-on for him to hear her talk about it.

Greg is the character most heavily rumored to reappear in Season 4 of The White Lotus, and if that happens, he may have to do something more than just watch from the sidelines this time.