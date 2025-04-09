With Thailand officially in the rearview for The White Lotus, all eyes are now on what the still-mysterious Season 4 will have in store. Along with all the predictions about where the new vacay destination will be, fans are also trying to figure out which past guests will be checking in for another stay. And after how Season 3 ended, there are a couple familiar faces that seem like the best bets for another getaway — they even have a story in mind for next season.

Despite the countless cries for a Ratliff family spinoff series, it’s sounding like the Season 3 characters fans will get to check in with again are going to be Greg and Belinda (...and maybe also Belinda’s newly introduced son, Zion). Not only did their story end on a note that doesn’t necessarily feel final, but Greg also has the distinction of being the only character to appear in every season of The White Lotus — a mantle he can only continue to carry if he comes back in Season 4.

At the end of Season 3, Belinda and Zion successfully squeezed $5 million out of Greg in exchange for keeping his location secret, after putting together his alleged involvement in Tanya’s death. Although he’s supposedly safely hidden away in Thailand now, the White Lotus cast admitted they’re convinced if anyone’s coming back next season, it will be the shady con artist.

“Jon is like the barnacle of The White Lotus ship, he stays around,” Natasha Rothwell told The Hollywood Reporter about who she predicts will return. Walton Goggins agreed: “Obviously Jon. It feels like Jon is going to be in every season. Sorry if I gave that away.”

HBO

With Belinda so closely tied to Greg’s story now, it seems likely that if he does return, she may be back as well. That’s especially true given one specific line in Season 3’s finale. “When I was reading, I underlined and circled the line in the script that was like, ‘I want to be hard to find. We’ve got to get out of here now,’” Rothwell told Variety. “I feel like there’s a version where Belinda takes the money and tells the police.”

Her idea for a Season 4 return also alludes to Greg’s very fitting last name: Hunt. “Greg would have to leave Thailand and go hunting for her, because he’s like, ‘I gave her money to keep her mouth shut, and she didn’t.’ Like a vengeance thing,” Rothwell said. “That was the one line where I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I will come back.’ Maybe she’s hiding out in a White Lotus somewhere.”