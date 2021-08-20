Noah Beck Got Real About Experiencing Body Dysmorphia

With 30 million followers and a super high-profile relationship with social media personality Dixie D’Amelio, Noah Beck is one of the most famous male TikTokers in the world. Now, in a brand new interview with GQ, Beck opened up about the struggles he faces when it comes to his body. Let’s just say, Noah Beck’s quotes about his body dysmorphia are very relatable.

On Aug. 19, Beck told GQ, “Everyone thinks that everything’s perfect, and I promise you, I’m going through my sh*t…. Body dysmorphia is a thing,” he said. “There have just been times where I look at myself in the mirror and I’m like, ‘F*ck.’ I’m not playing soccer, and I’m not running every single day.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, body dysmorphia is “a mental health disorder in which you can’t stop thinking about one or more perceived defects or flaws in your appearance — a flaw that appears minor or can’t be seen by others. You may feel so embarrassed, ashamed, and anxious that you may avoid many social situations.”

As a TikTok star constantly faced with the impossible standard the internet presents, Beck struggled with shame and embarrassment around the topic. He also opened up about being happy as a teenager, and about the idea that he believes the depression and anxiety he’s recently endured stems from social media. “I never had depression. I never had anxiety. If I did ever feel sad growing up, I played soccer or talked to my friends, and I would forget about it,” Beck said. “Social media has definitely developed some of those things for me, and I’m battling my own stuff every single day.”

Before joining TikTok in January 2020, Beck was a NCAA Division-1 soccer player at the University of Portland. His first post was a black-and-white video in which he lip-synced a verse from Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cash Sh*t.” His career skyrocketed after that.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Oct. 6, 2020, Beck publicly confirmed his relationship with D’Amelio, the sister of Charli D’Amelio, the most followed star on TikTok with over 120 million followers (though that could change soon), when he appeared on AwesomenessTV’s show Vs. "Dixie is amazing, she is an awesome girl," Beck shared at the time. "It's been really fun, and so I'm excited for the future with her."

D’Amelio, on the other hand, was hesitant to throw their relationship into the spotlight because of the criticism that often comes along with public relationships. "That can actually mess up the relationship and I just didn't want that because I've been in an internet relationship," she said, probably referring to her relationship with ex Griffin Johnson. "And having everything public and everyone's eyes on you just makes things so much harder."

Beck told GQ, “I'm trying to take advantage of everything I can while I have this platform. I don't think my followers will just go away one day, but they may stop growing this fast.” While Beck’s social media fame may disappear as quickly as it appeared, it's refreshing to see a social media star use his platform to discuss a topic that so deeply resonates with fans around the world, both young and old.