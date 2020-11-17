Um, let's just say that Dixie D'Amelio's reaction to Noah Beck going public with their relationship was a mixed bag. "I was happy and mad at the same time," D'Amelio revealed on the Nov. 13 episode of her 2 Chix podcast. "I was mad that I didn't get to make the decision because I like being in charge and making all my own decisions, but it was also kind of cute because I know he really cares about me and it was nice and I'm happy with it."

But she was hesitant to thrust it into the spotlight because she knows how much scrutiny can come along with it. "That can actually mess up the relationship and I just didn't want that because I've been in an internet relationship," she said, likely referring to her dramatic relationship with ex Griffin Johnson. "And having everything public and everyone's eyes on you just makes things so much harder."

After months of speculation, Beck publicly confirmed he was in a relationship with D'Amelio during an Oct. 6 appearance on AwesomenessTV's show Vs. "Dixie is amazing, she is an awesome girl," Beck shared at the time. "It's been really fun, and so I'm excited for the future with her."

A month later, D'Amelio said on the Nov. 13 episode of 2 Chix that having her relationship out in the open is "really cool." In fact, she admitted keeping things private didn't even wind up sparing them much scrutiny. She shared, "They would be like, 'Dixie doesn't show him this much attention.' I'm like, 'Well, I just wasn't ready.' So, it kind of took me a minute to get into online relationship mode and like I'm ready to show how I feel about someone."

Obviously, the haters have only continued on since the two have become public. Most recently, they called Beck and D'Amelio out for seeking attention while out on a walk. "I was running across the street, walking my dog," D'Amelio recalled of the controversial incident. "Just having fun, living my life. It was like a nice day, we're all having fun. I was running. Noah was chasing me because I was acting like a child and these girls film a video of us and go, 'They want to be seen.'"

She continued, "I just thought it was funny. I was just trying to get breakfast, live my life. I'm still a teenager. But I guess if I go out in public I want to be seen, so yeah I'm sorry for walking on the street and crossing the street."

Well, as far as I can tell, the haters can hate all they want but they're not stopping a love like D'Amelio and Beck's.