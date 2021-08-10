This TikToker Is About To Overtake Charli As Most Popular On The App

Charli D’Amelio has held onto her title as the world’s most-followed TikTok user ever since March 2020. However, that may change soon because there’s someone that’s predicted to surpass her in just a matter of weeks. No, it’s not Addison Rae, Bella Poarch, or even Charli’s sister, Dixie D’Amelio. It’s actually the 21-year-old TikToker Khaby Lame, who is currently the second most-followed person on the platform. If you’re wondering who is Khaby Lame, you’ll be surprised to hear he’s had a unique rise to fame.

Around the time Charli became the most popular TikToker, Lame was working at a factory in the northern Italian industrial town of Chivasso. When the pandemic hit, he got laid off, but instead of applying for other jobs, Lame opened a TikTok account and began posting videos. They quickly went viral for poking fun at ridiculous “life hacks.” For example, in one clip, he points out the absurdity of someone using their teeth to peel a cucumber by pulling out a fruit peeler and showing viewers how cucumbers are actually supposed to be cut. In another video, he mocks someone using scissors to cut open a milk carton by opening the flap with his hands. The interesting thing about Lame is that he never speaks in his TikToks and always communicates using facial expressions. Since everyone, no matter the language can understand him, it’s no wonder why he’s become such a global star.

Ivan Romano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lame became the second person to surpass 100 million followers on Monday, Aug. 9. The first was Charli, who reached the milestone in November 2020. She’s gained 22 more followers since then, but because Lame is earning followers at a faster rate, he’s predicted to become the most-followed user any day now. To put things into perspective, according to the New York Times, Lame had 65.6 million followers in June. Within less than two months, he’s gained 40 million more.

Congratulations are definitely in order for Lame!