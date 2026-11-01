A Whole New Version Of Mormon Wives Is Here & It Looks Messier Than Ever

The long winter nights are about to get a lot juicier thanks to all the drama Disney+ is providing throughout November. The streamer is going all in on messy reality shows this month, ranging from buzzy new spinoffs, cutthroat competitions, and returning classics that still bring the heat.

The main highlight is The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, which is dropping all of its first season episodes on Nov. 12. The first-ever spinoff of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives promises just as much chaos as the tentpole series, if not more (as the whiplash-inducing trailer ensures). The infighting over religious values is most notably tested by new cast member Aspyn Ovard, who is in a polyamorous throuple with a man and a woman.

Also on the reality front, the new mafia-inspired competition The Mob is forcing stars like Harry Jowsey and Demi Engemann to duke it out in twisted games of manipulation for cash. Plus, The Kardashians is back for Season 8, and Kim Kardashian is also suiting up once again for another season of her legal drama All’s Fair.

Check out Disney+’s full November slate below.

*Titles marked with an asterisk are only available through the Disney+ and Hulu bundle.

November 1

A Bad Moms Christmas*

The Banshees of Inisherin*

Why Him?*

November 2

The Mob (Episodes 3-4)*

Black Bag*

November 3

Dancing with the Stars Season 35 (Episode 9)

VisionQuest (Episode 7)

Phony (Episode 4)*

November 4

All’s Fair Season 2 (Episodes 1-3)*

Hulu

November 5

Abbott Elementary Season 6 (Episode 5)*

The Kardashians Season 8 (Episode 5)*

November 9

The Mob (Episode 5)*

Love Hurts*

November 10

Dancing with the Stars Season 35 (Episode 10)

VisionQuest (Episode 8)

Phony (Episode 5)*

November 11

All’s Fair Season 2 (Episode 4)*

November 12

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County*

Abbott Elementary Season 6 (Episode 6)*

The Kardashians Season 8 (Episode 6)*

November 16

The Mob (Episode 6)*

November 17

Dancing with the Stars Season 35 (Episode 11)

Phony (Episode 6)*

The Circle (series premiere)*

November 18

The 60th Annual CMA Awards

All’s Fair Season 2 (Episode 5)*

Rivals Season 2 (Episodes 7-9)*

November 19

The Kardashians Season 8 (Episode 7)*

November 20

Percy Jackson & the Olympians Season 3 (Episodes 1-2)

Disney+

November 24

Dancing with the Stars Season 35 (Episode 12)

Phony (Episode 7)*

November 25

All’s Fair Season 2 (Episode 6)*

Rivals Season 2 (Episode 10)*

November 26

The Kardashians Season 8 (Episode 8)*

November 27

Percy Jackson & the Olympians Season 3 (Episodes 3-4)

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