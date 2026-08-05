Harry Jowsey is done trying to find love on TV. However, before he officially calls it quits, the 29-year-old is making one final attempt on his new Netflix show, Let’s Marry Harry. “I’m almost 30, so if I’m being wild on dating shows in my 30s, I’ve got to go get some serious therapy,” he says of retiring from the genre. “I want to be married and have kids.”

On Jowsey’s show, premiering Aug. 5, he’ll be looking for his perfect match — for real this time — among 20 women. He’s enlisted the help of his best friend Amanda Kloots, “honorary brother” Sonny Henty, and ex-girlfriend Georgia Hassarati, with whom he was on and off between 2022 and 2023. “Georgia and I have been through the trenches together and have come out the other side,” he says. “She’s really important because she’s got firsthand experience and has known me for the last four years. We’ve both evolved.

Jowsey isn’t afraid to admit he’s been reality TV’s “resident heartbreaker.” His self-deprecating humor about his past reflects someone who has watched himself try — and sometimes fail — at relationships on TV since 2018. He has been easing out of his former f*ckboy image for a while, first revealing on Call Her Daddy in 2023 that he was looking for a meaningful connection. However, after losing someone close to him and facing a health scare over the last two years, he’s more dedicated than ever to finding his person. Now, in his “healing era,” he describes his past self as a “sausage.” To him, it’s a flexible term: “It could be good, bad, whatever you need. It stops me from swearing.”

Meeting Jowsey at Cherry Soda Studios in Los Angeles’ Eagle Rock neighborhood, the 6’5” Australian star feels like a more mature version of the carefree flirt I first saw in Season 1 of Too Hot to Handle — and it’s not just the dark-rimmed, scholarly glasses he put on mid-shoot. It’s the earnest energy he exudes, as he considers every move, as if he doesn’t want to come off as a tool (or “sausage”) in each picture frame. Once the shoot wraps, we settle onto a nearby red couch to talk about his career, and, on a tangent, about the Netflix show he’s convinced I need to watch: Outlast.

For many people, Too Hot to Handle was also their first introduction to Jowsey, but his first experience with dating shows was on the New Zealand series Heartbreak Island in 2018. On the show, he and his partner, Georgia Bryers, won the $100,000 prize — but their long-distance relationship didn’t last after filming wrapped.

The best thing about being such a f*ckup publicly and making a lot of mistakes is getting to review them in real time and learn and grow from them.

Two years later, he found himself on Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle, where he shot to worldwide fame. “The show got dubbed in every language, and that’s the coolest thing about being a part of Netflix with an international audience,” he says. “It’s cool to go to a random country, and people will be like, ‘Oh, I’ve seen your show.’”

Nowadays, it’s easy to find a reality show featuring Jowsey. Since his time on Too Hot to Handle in 2020, he’s appeared on Floor Is Lava, The Amazing Race Australia, Perfect Match, Dancing With the Stars, and, most recently, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives — which Jowsey admits was the most stressful show to be part of.

Being cast on any reality show can be nerve-racking, especially when you don’t know how hours of footage will look in the final edit. “You know when a show is failing because that’s when the producers step in and try to manipulate it or push a storyline.” As a pro, Jowsey could sense when this was happening, and he’s been more than willing to play along to get more screen time in the past.

In those last weeks with him, I had nothing to present, like, ‘Here’s my person and here’s your grandkid.’

“I’m like, ‘OK, cool. I’ll be the guy who has more impact on the show. Just tell me what you guys need. Just say it, and then I’ll get activated,’” he says. The one series where Jowsey really felt this happening was Perfect Match. Of all the dating shows he’s done, it’s the one he regrets most. In Season 2, Jowsey was paired with Jessica Vestal from Love Is Blind, but the finale revealed he had secretly kissed fellow contestant Melinda Berry. “I didn’t even need to do it. I don’t know why I said yes to it,” he says about joining the show. “There were so many things I could have done better, handled myself better, and I shouldn’t have listened to producers when they’re trying to force a storyline.”

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Jowsey says he’s a much better partner now because of those moments he wishes hadn’t aired. “The best thing about being such a f*ckup publicly and making a lot of mistakes is getting to review them in real time and learn and grow from them,” he says. “It’s a bit hard to watch yourself back, especially if you weren’t a good person in some moments. It’s hard to take public criticism and people being angry at you.”

Even when he believes he’s evolved from his wrongdoings after filming, Jowsey finds himself judged once the show airs, often a year later. “Some people can’t handle that well,” he admits, but he feels his resilience makes him uniquely equipped for the limelight — regardless of whether the attention is good or bad.

Jowsey credits his parents for instilling his hustle mentality. The reality TV star was raised on a farm in Queensland, Australia, with his five siblings — four sisters and a brother. “My dad and my mom really made it out of the bushes. Being a guy from a small town and knowing that [the fame and TV shows] are all going to go at some point, it just makes me want to work harder and not take anything for granted.”

His father’s death in 2024 became a wake-up call on his journey to find a life partner and start a family. “In those last weeks with him, I had nothing to present, like, ‘Here’s my person and here’s your grandkid.’ That really hammered in my brain that if I want a healthy relationship and I want to take this next step in life, I’ve got to take a little more care and attention to it.”

I’ve never been so nervous about anything.

That same year, Jowsey was diagnosed with skin cancer. Now he’s committed to his skin health and developed his own brand, Pash, in 2025. “I don’t think we’ve made a dollar, because we’re more focused on making sure that we have the perfect stuff,” he says of the brand’s daily moisturizer and serum. “I just want to keep growing Pash and making products that actually help people. That’s why it’s taken us so long to drop more products.”

While he gears up for fans to watch his final dating show, he’s ready to introduce a new Jowsey to reality TV — one who can finally be himself. “I get to have a beautiful, amazing cast of incredible people who all signed up with the idea of marrying me, and it’s really special. I’ve never been so nervous about anything,” he says. “It was a really beautiful journey that I went on, and I am really proud.”

As for the guy he used to be on TV? “The biggest misconception about me is that I’m still toxic and don’t treat people as well as I could,” he says. “There’s a version of myself on these dating shows where I’ve lied and been deceitful, but I was doing it just for screen time.”

In other words: “I can only be a silly sausage for so long.”