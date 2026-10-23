Love Is Blind’s Aneha Clarifies Her Family's Response To Cam Being White

The Love Is Blind experiment hit a major roadblock for Aneha Singh and Cam Halloran when the engaged couple finally met in person. Aneha instantly noticed physical characteristics about Cam she’d prefer he changed, like getting a new haircut and trying out an earring. But the biggest hurdle, she later revealed, was how her family would feel about her marrying a white man.

As the couple began living together, Aneha informed Cam that her parents may not approve of him. “They have a vision for what they want me to have,” she told her fiancé. “I think my parents are maybe a little bit stricter.” When Cam asked why he doesn’t fit the mold for Aneha’s parents’ idea of her husband, she was very blunt: “You being white.”

Later on, as the other couples were scheduling family meet-ups, Aneha informed Cam that her mom declined to meet him, expressing her clear disapproval of the pairing from afar.

This dynamic has led to a lot of backlash on social media, and Aneha has spoken out explaining that Cam’s race was not the main factor in her apprehension to introduce him to her family.

Netflix

“My family and I have always been incredibly accepting of people from all walks of life, regardless of their race, religion, or cultural background. Cam being white or not being Hindu was never an issue for me or my family,” Aneha wrote in an Oct. 22 Instagram statement. “What I was navigating was something much more personal. My family has never met anyone I’ve dated, so the thought of introducing someone to them for the very first time was a significant milestone in my life.”

“Navigating cultural traditions, family expectations, and personal relationships can be nuanced, especially when you’re trying to honor where you come from while also following your own heart,” she continued. “Those conversations were never about exclusion. They came from a place of love, respect, and wanting to bring two worlds together.”

Aneha concluded her post by asserting that her family’s behavior did not come from a place of racial prejudice: “I understand that sharing my story on television opens me up to different interpretations and opinions. But I hope people can recognize that cultural pride does not equate to prejudice, and that navigating these conversations does not mean rejecting someone for being different.”