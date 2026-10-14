Cam From Love Is Blind Has Basically Been Everywhere

The Love Is Blind pods are officially open for another season, and 29-year-old Cam Halloran may have found his match in Season 11 of the marriage experiment. The dad joke enthusiast has travelled all around the world, but his true love may have been hiding in New England all along... behind an impenetrable pod wall.

The Dorchester, MA native isn’t a newbie when it comes to forming relationships — he’s made connections during his far and frequent adventures. But when it comes to his mission of finding a love like his grandparents, he’s fallen short thus far, having never dated someone for longer than six months.

In the pods, Cam found it easy to bond with 33-year-old Malaine Thorpe over their shared love of Afrobeats, but sparks really began to fly when he got to chatting with 28-year-old Aneha Singh. The pair bonded over travel and spirituality, with Aneha sharing that she grew up Hindu, and Cam sharing that he brought his favorite book, the Gita, with him to the pods. Cam ultimately decided to break things off with Malaine, going all-in on his relationship with Aneha. He praised her ambition and devotion to her family before professing his love and proposing to her.

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Things seemed to be going smoothly for the young lovebirds in the pods, but their relationship was tested when they saw each other in person, and Aneha confessed that Cam is not her typical type. She suggested he try out earrings, or a “f*ckboy haircut” — though she seemed to warm up to him in Mexico, telling him, “I think I was overwhelmed after I saw you.”

Will love prevail for these two? Well, judging from Cam’s social media, there’s an adventurous spirit hiding beneath the surface.

Cam Loves To Travel

Travel is a major part of Cam’s life, and he hopes that his future partner will be down to cross a few more countries off of his bucket list. While attending Boston College, Cam studied abroad in Cape Town, South Africa in 2017. After graduating in 2019, he travelled to Ghana, where he worked with the Matilda Flow Inclusion Foundation, a non-profit that promotes sustainable fashion created by women and other vulnerable communities in the country. He made some long-lasting connections while there, even returning in 2022 to attend a friend’s wedding.

He’s continued to explore the globe ever since, completing the Sandakphu Phalut Himilayan Mountain trek in India in 2024, and taking an apparently less labor-intensive trip to Italy the following year.

His Job Is More Low-Key

Cam works as an HR generalist. While that career doesn’t exactly scream “bold world traveler,” it gives him freedom to take off to new and exciting places — as he revealed in an Instagram post showing off some of the places he visited while working remotely.