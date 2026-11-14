From the jump, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County has prominently emphasized the religious divide among its core cast. On one side are devoutly practicing Mormons like McCall DaPron and Jordan McClanahan. Aspyn is decidedly on the other side. Though she was raised among Mormon culture in Utah, Aspyn’s relationship with the faith became a lot more jaded in recent years, particularly due to the church’s stance against LGBTQ+ relationships.

Aspyn, who is in a throuple with both a man and a woman, made her feelings about Mormonism very clear in one of the tensest fights in the show’s first season, which resulted in Aspyn accusing McCall and Jordan of co-signing homophobic rhetoric by virtue of their Mormon faith. Though McCall and Jordan responded saying they supported gay rights, Aspyn remained unmoved in her suspicions.

In the months since filming wrapped in July, she’s still trying to reckon with how to feel about her castmates’ belief system.

“There is just so much homophobia within the Mormon church, so it’s hard for me to believe they can be Mormon and still supportive of gay rights,” Aspyn tells Elite Daily. “I know they are supportive of my relationship, but it’s bigger than that. I want my friends to be aligned with me politically, and to care about gay rights and all these other things that really matter to me.”

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The first season ended without a clear resolution to Aspyn’s issues with McCall and Jordan, as a ton of other drama took over. But it seems the group has at least reached an uneasy truce on this topic for now.

“It’s an interesting thing to navigate,” Aspyn says. “I’m hopeful that through spending more time with us girls who are very progressive and liberal, that maybe they’ll learn some new things.”