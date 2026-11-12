Spoiler alert: This post discusses events from the Season 1 finale of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.

MomTok has a whole new hot-topic couple that everyone seems to have a strong opinion about. Throughout the new series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, Jen Affleck and her new crew of California Mormons (or, more accurately, Mormon-adjacents) grew increasingly concerned about the dynamic between Madison Bontempo and her husband, Kyler Fisher. It all led up to a potentially marriage-ending fight in the finale, which Madison tells Elite Daily she has some misgivings about.

During the blowup at the end of the season, Madison stood up to Kyler after her friends staged an intervention to express their concerns about her marriage. Kyler’s behavior drew suspicions from the rest of the cast, especially after he just so happened to show up in Las Vegas at the same time as Madison’s girls trip and encouraged Madison to cut off contact with her friend Ashleigh Pease.

Finally, Madison told Kyler that if he ever picked one of his “toxic fights” with her again, she’d be done with their relationship. It’s presented as a pretty empowering moment, but Madison herself does not see any positives in that encounter. In fact, she wishes it never happened.

“It made me so sad seeing that I said that to him, because I actually didn’t mean what I said. I am not going to be done with him,” Madison says. “When I saw it on the screen, I just wanted to give him a hug. Seeing him emotional made me emotional. I love him so much.”

Hulu

Madison confirms that she and Kyler are “in a good spot” months after filming the first season of SLOMW: OC and have used the rough experience to try to fix the flaws in their marriage.

“Kyler and I are always trying to make changes. We believe that we’re just two imperfect people trying to have the best relationship we can, and we’re always trying to grow, learn from each other more, and make better choices,” Madison says. “I have a lot of growing to do as well. It’s not just him. But we are just such a great team. And I’ve seen him take the steps to really grow.”