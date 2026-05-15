Taylor Frankie Paul Alleges Dakota Mortensen “Threatened” Her

Trigger Warning: This piece contains discussion of domestic abuse allegations.

Taylor Frankie Paul shared a lengthy statement on Instagram amid her ongoing legal proceedings with Dakota Mortensen. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star posted an IG carousel on May 14, including a mirror selfie and a candid note describing her current mental state and what she called a “twisted” relationship with Mortensen. In the post, Paul acknowledged she shares fault in the relationship’s end, writing, “We're both in the wrong.”

The allegations have not been independently verified, and the legal proceedings between Paul and Mortensen are ongoing.

“I hate that I am no longer myself. I hate that I stayed for so long. I blame nobody more than my own damn self, because how did I allow this for my kids and myself for so long? I'm sorry to THEM,” she wrote in her post, before addressing critics who are encouraging her to take a break from social media. “I don't need to log off and remain silent. I've already admitted in court I'm fully NOT INNOCENT, I know that.”

Paul wrote that she’s been “in survival mode for years with miscarriages, pregnancy, postpartum, and horrible betrayal,” which she said left her with “trauma.”

She also said she was “scared to call for help” or “tell anyone” about her experiences because of her past arrest. “I was being reminded I would be the one in trouble given I’m the one on probation already,” she wrote, claiming this gave Mortensen “MORE access to do whatever knowing [she’d] remain silent.”

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Paul said that she felt “insane” in the “twisted” relationship due to alleged “gaslighting.” Paul also responded to questions about why she didn’t leave Mortensen sooner. She alleged: “... let's look at how it ended for me when I finally did. I was love bombed then manipulated, threatened, physically hurt, cops called on me, publicly humiliated, lost most friends because he got to them, CPS called, and now in court.”

Paul also said that her love for Mortensen was “real.” She added, “We're both in the wrong. What I can say is I didn't want to ruin his life, call cops on him, take his child away or claim complete innocence that's the difference between us.”

She ended the post with a side note about fellow MomToker Mikayla Matthews, with whom she’s currently feuding: “And then we have friends like Mikayla that come at me during all this, and now she wants me to apologize? Absolutely not. She can go kick rocks instead of kicking me right now.”

In her caption, Paul added that she’s “well aware” that she needs to take “accountability.” She added, “I’m aware there is a lot of work to be done and I’m in that process and like I’ve mentioned it’s not a pretty process.”

Elite Daily reached out to representatives of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives seeking comment from Mortensen, but did not immediately receive a response.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org.