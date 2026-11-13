In the unpredictable realm of reality television, even your biggest hater can become a close friend. That’s what happened to Bobbi Althoff and McCall DaPron on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County — though most viewers probably won’t notice their strong bond. The two were bitterly at odds for most of the first season, but they clarify that they had a touching rivals-to-besties story that they were surprised to discover was not included in the final edit.

“Watching it back, we both had the same reaction where it feels like we just jump from hating each other to being friends. They cut some things out,” Bobbi tells Elite Daily. “You missed us going to an escape room together, playing tennis, me modeling for McCall’s jewelry line. That was all cut out.”

Instead, the show focused largely on Bobbi’s initial distrust of McCall, especially after McCall criticized Bobbi’s comedy set. “I thought she was so mean when I didn’t know her,” Bobbi says. “I judged her early on and had my guard up because I thought she thought I was weird. I was projecting my insecurities on her.”

McCall says that despite their early friction, she sensed a connection pretty quickly. “It’s so crazy, because I felt so comfortable with Bobbi right away, even though we had our tiff,” McCall says. “That why we came full circle; we realized we had a lot in common.”

Disney/Cristian Lopez

Now that the Mormon Wives spinoff is finally out, Bobbi wants to make sure viewers aren’t as quick to judge McCall as she was. “After getting to know McCall and then seeing how she comes off on the show, I’ve been thinking of how I can make her look better,” Bobbi says. “I’m trying to help with McCall’s redemption arc.”

That courtesy also extends to McCall’s bestie Jordan McClanahan. Throughout the first season, Jordan faced shady remarks about her role as a tangential member of the cast, but Bobbi is adamant that Jordan is essential to the group.

“I don’t want to do this without Jordan,” Bobbi says. “It’d be so boring.”