The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ big move to California has not been chill at all. The first season of the Orange County spinoff highlighted a rift between the more traditionally Mormon church members like McCall DaPron and Jordan McClanahan, and their tangentially Mormon influencer counterparts like Avery Woods, Bobbi Althoff, and Salomé Andrea. The biggest blowup came at the end of the season, when Jordan confronted Avery about resurfaced OnlyFans photos. The exchange ended with Avery stating she has “zero desire to ever see Jordan again.”

Although filming wrapped four months prior to the show’s Nov. 12 premiere, Avery and Jordan say they have still not properly worked out their issues. Sure, they’re fine to “keep things professional” when doing press together, but Avery says she hasn’t gotten to have a real talk with Jordan.

“She asked to not have any conversations with me unless cameras are rolling,” Avery says. “I am a huge communicator, and it’s important for me to have off-camera conversations in private to really resolve things.”

Hulu

For her part, Jordan claims that she was advised by SLOMW production to decline any off-camera resolution with Avery, and wanted to follow their lead as a newbie to the reality television world.

“I was just following the rules of production,” Jordan says. “They told me not to call her, and I listened to production because I’m new to this and just wanted to follow the rules. That’s why it’s so hard to form genuine friendships while you’re filming.”

On the show, Jordan claimed Avery was lying about not taking “fully nude” photos for a years-old OnlyFans account. Avery says that while she showed some “side-boob and butt” in the pics, they didn’t contain any graphic nudity like Jordan seems to be alleging.

“I honestly haven’t thought about those photos in five years, and wasn’t familiar with them because I thought they were deleted years ago,” Avery says. “I think Jordan is hypersensitive because of her husband’s past, and I completely understand that, but I have nothing to hide. If she had brought it up in a more inquisitive way rather than a judgmental way, I wouldn’t have been so upset.”