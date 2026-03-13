Demi Says Other Mormon Wives Stars Want To Leave The Show, Too

Demi Engemann has left the building. Well, kinda. MomTok’s favorite villain was noticeably absent from almost all of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 4. Though she did pop up briefly, production made it very clear that Demi did not film any confessional interviews for the latest season. And according to Demi, she’s not the only one who wants to cut ties with the reality series.

Demi responded to some shade from her co-star Jessi Draper about her decision to stop filming Season 4 in a March 13 interview with TMZ. Jessi had previously said, “Running off makes you look worse, in my opinion, but again, I wasn't surprised because she does this a lot."

In response to that remark, Demi revealed that she’s not the only Mormon Wives cast member who would rather not be there anymore. “Listen, I might come and go, but there are people that stay, that want to go but don't have the balls to go,” Demi said. “So, I will always be the girl who walks away for my peace and mental health. Like, it's my opportunity, too, so I can do what I want with that. I don't regret anything. And I stand by my decision to come and go as I need to.”

While she’s currently not active in MomTok, Demi hasn’t ruled out potentially making a return. “I've taken a step back, for sure. But, like Jessi said, I come and go,” Demi said. “So, you never know what the future may hold.”

She added that her choice to do future seasons may change, which is her prerogative. “I think it's going to be solely based on what feels right to me and where my mental health's at, and what's best for my family,” Demi said.

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Demi’s decision to put a pause on Mormon Wives isn’t too surprising, considering she had a rough time at Season 3’s reunion. As the rest of the cast questioned her motives in her relationship with Vanderpump Villa star Marciano Brunette, Demi broke down into tears and stormed off the stage.

In Season 4, Demi is briefly seen attending the Dancing with the Stars premiere with the rest of the cast (although her castmates took issue with her presence), and in one of the show’s most surprising scenes, she was filmed recording a cover of Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors” with her husband Bret.