The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3 finale dropped on Nov. 13, but the drama is still ongoing. Vanderpump Villa’s Marciano Brunette was at the center of two intense storylines this season. On the show, he was in hot water for having an emotional affair with Jessi Draper Ngatikaura. Plus, Demi Engemann accused him of “unwanted touch,” an allegation that he has denied.

Season 3 cleared some of this back-and-forth up. Brunette, who initially claimed that he and Ngatikaura had sex, admitted to lying and eventually corroborated Ngatikaura’s story that the physical extent of their affair was just two kisses. But Engemann’s allegations were not fully dissected in the show. Since the season ended, both Brunette and Engemann have continued to share their own (contradictory) versions of what happened.

Here’s everything Brunette has said about Ngatikaura and Engemann since Mormon Wives Season 3 aired.

Marciano Denies Demi’s Accusation of “Unwanted Touch”

In Season 3, Engemann said that Brunette grabbed her butt twice without her consent, accusing him of sexual assault. Her accusation provoked some confusion among the MomTok group since Engemann kept in contact with Brunette after the alleged incident took place. “No matter what it looks like, no matter what your relationship was like before or after, unwanted touch is unwanted touch,” Engemann said on the show.

Disney/Christopher Willard

Brunette has denied Engemann’s claims. On Nov. 20, he told People, “This is the most difficult situation I have ever faced, and the allegations against me are not only entirely false but profoundly damaging. I remain committed to addressing this issue fully and transparently.” He told Newsweek that production looked over footage from his and Engemann’s time together on Vanderpump Villa, and he was “a thousand percent cleared of” any wrongdoing. Lisa Vanderpump echoed Brunette’s claim.

At the time, Engemann’s rep told Newsweek, “By definition, sexual assault is any nonconsensual sexual act or contact. As a woman, it distresses me that what happened to Demi is being minimized. You cannot believe the lies from a known liar.”

During an appearance on The Juicy Scoop podcast on Nov. 25, Brunette doubled down on his denial. “It is unfortunate to see everything that is going on now, because everything that happened [on Vanderpump Villa] was consensual. I will just flat-out say that the accusations she’s making against me are 100 percent false,” he said.

Marciano Says Demi First Accused Him After His Early Exit From Vanderpump Villa Season 2

Brunette was fired from Vanderpump Villa Season 2 after an argument with another Villa employee. Apparently, when Engemann found out, she asked him if she had anything to do with his early exit. “She actually did try and say those accusations to me. She asked me, ‘Were you fired for touching me?’ I was like, ‘What are you talking about?'” he said on The Juicy Scoop podcast. “But this also ends up backfiring on her, is the fact that she didn’t know why I was fired and she panics and she is with all the girls and tries to get ahead of it.”

Marciano Claims He & Demi Were Very Close

Brunette claimed that his relationship with Engemann was a very close one — according to him, she confided in him about her marriage to Bret Engemann.

“I want to be respectful to her, and that is why it is a little tricky to say certain things,” he told The Juicy Scoop about their heart-to-heart conversations. “I think she has a right to question a lot of things she was telling me about her marriage and where it is going to go. She has a lot of questions.”

He added that they got so close that Engemann “said ‘I love you’ on camera” to him.

Hulu

During a Nov. 24 episode of the Simplistic podcast, Brunette explained how often they stayed in touch after Vanderpump Villa. “There would be times where it [would] be 10 [phone calls] in a day.”

Brunette told the Simplistic podcast that the Engemanns — both Demi and her husband, Bret — even said that he could stay with them when he was in Utah.

Marciano Says Demi “Didn’t Feel Good” About His Connection With Jessi

According to Brunette, he stopped speaking to Engemann after she found out about his relationship with Ngatikaura. “Once she found out about the Jessi stuff, we had a long conversation after she accused me of it and I denied it,” he told The Juicy Scoop. “In the conversation, I don’t want to say it was jealousy. But [Demi] definitely had a feeling about it where she didn’t feel good. She said she had to put up boundaries, and then we stopped talking right after that.”

Marciano Says His Emotional Affair With Jessi Was Longer Than 2 Weeks

Brunette also claimed that Ngatikaura lied about the timeline of their emotional affair. “She has said that it was for two weeks. It was way longer than two weeks,” he told The Juicy Scoop. “We were really strong for two weeks, but [the contact kept going with] phone calls, FaceTime, and she was sending me pictures.”

“We kept talking. We absolutely stayed in touch all the way up until I came out about this,” he added.

Hulu

When her husband found out, however, they did not connect as frequently. “We would not talk as much anymore because Jordan was so aware. We had transitioned to WhatsApp. We were going through Instagram and we were staying off the phone,” he said. “We were trying to navigate it as best as we could.”

According to him, they were talking all the way up to January. Plus, he claimed that he gave Ngatikaura a heads up that that affair would be discussed on camera — way before Layla Taylor confronted her with the information.

Marciano Says He Has Stronger Feelings For Jessi

During his appearance on the Simplistic podcast, Brunette also revealed who he had a stronger connection with — Ngatikaura or Engemann. “Jessi all day. That’s the easiest decision of all time,” he said. “Because Jessi was a real person where I didn’t have to question her motives — especially after everything came out. She was such a good person. It was way deeper.”

“I will always have feelings for her. But she’s married so I shouldn’t be saying that,” he continued. “I wish I went for Jessi first.”

Marciano Will Not Be At The Mormon Wives Reunion

Hulu

Despite Brunette’s pivotal role in Season 3, he will not be at the reunion. “I was supposed to be and I am not,” he told The Juicy Scoop. “An hour before I was supposed to film, they asked me not to do it.”