The Body still has so many mysteries that need solving after its first season, and one of the more subtle little secrets has started to form a major fan theory. The palpable friction between Elise and Grace — along with a few peeks into their backstory — has spawned a lot of speculation that the two classmates potentially had a hidden romance years before the events of the series. Now, actor Sara Boustany is opening up about Elise’s feelings for Grace and the moment in the premiere episode that shippers may have misinterpreted.

Season 1 of The Body never confirms Elise and Grace had a relationship, but viewers have picked up on some telling hints, like when Elise reveals that Grace had read her diary and discovered Elise had developed a more intimate fascination with her.

“They definitely had a really good friendship because they're very similar. Elise had a little bit of a crush on her, but nothing too serious,” Boustany says. “It was just a little crush, like ‘Oh, you’re my friend, and I think you’re a kind of hot.’”

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According to Boustany, the romantic interest was unrequited, and she clarifies one scene fans mistook for a hint that Grace may like Elise back. In the series premiere, Grace is seen listening to a voicemail on her cellphone after her dance tryout. The message is a woman’s voice saying “I miss you,” and some eager fans have guessed that the voice belongs to Elise.

“Oh, my God, that's insane. It was supposed to be her mother,” Boustany responds, before couching her immediate reaction by teasing that read may end up becoming a reality. “But I don’t know, because I don’t want to confirm anything. Maybe I shouldn’t have said anything. Maybe it was Elise!”

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While Boustany says she spoke to actor Sofia Wylie just a bit about Elise and Grace’s backstory, she went much deeper in developing Elise and Anya’s lore with Kristina Bogic. The actor reveals that despite their frequent hookups throughout Season 1, she doesn’t believe Elise and Anya had ever gotten physical before that Halloween party in the premiere.

“We had this idea that they got really close in high school just being these rich, privileged girls who loved to gossip together,” Boustany says. “I personally think the first episode was the first night something like that really happened. Obviously, there were feelings involved before that, but that’s what I think about that moment.”