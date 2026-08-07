I’m not exaggerating when I say I live in Rare Beauty products. My go-to contour? Soft Pinch. My everyday blush? Same thing. And even though I’m not really a brow gel girlie, I prefer the brand’s Brow Harmony over anything else. It’s like each item in Selena Gomez’s beauty arsenal is made personally for me — and that includes her new perfume.

Over the past month, I’ve been secretly wearing Rare Beginnings Eau de Parfum and Fragrance Layering Balms before they were widely released. Now that the secret is out — with each product in the drop available on RareBeauty.com and Sephora.com — I can finally talk about the latest scent and its companions in detail.

Inspired by the “spirit of new beginnings,” the founder’s second fragrance is best described as a fruity floral, with bright pear nectar and lush gardenia leading the way. “I try to look at each day — each moment — as a new opportunity. There's always something beautiful ahead,” Gomez said prior to launch day. “I wanted this fragrance to capture that feeling of possibility, so bright and sweet.”

Below, you’ll find my honest thoughts on Rare Beginnings, along with the newest Layering Balms. (OMG, bathe me in the sweet marshmallow aroma.)

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Fast Facts:

Price: The standard 1.69 oz bottle of Rare Beginnings Eau de Parfum is $78, while a 0.33 oz travel spray is $30. The Layering Balms, which are 0.67 oz each, are $20 a tube. All are available on Rare Beauty and Sephora.

The standard 1.69 oz bottle of Rare Beginnings Eau de Parfum is $78, while a 0.33 oz travel spray is $30. The Layering Balms, which are 0.67 oz each, are $20 a tube. All are available on Rare Beauty and Sephora. Who this is best for: Fans of fruity scents, floral scents, gourmand scents, clean scents — it’s best for everyone.

Fans of fruity scents, floral scents, gourmand scents, clean scents — it’s best for everyone. What I like: All the fragrances, plus the chic packaging of the bottle.

All the fragrances, plus the chic packaging of the bottle. What I don’t like: That I’ll run out one day.

That I’ll run out one day. My rating: 5/5

Packaging:

Like, what a beauty. The pear green is so fresh and clean, and the gold hardware and writing make it look extra luxe. Even better, the bottle has the same ergonomic shape as the original perfume, allowing it to sit comfortably in anyone’s hand. Peak for effortless spritzing.

The colors of the Layering Balms beautifully complement the bottle, with the fruity pear coming in a yellow-green tube, and the sweet marshmallow in a pinkish white.

First Impressions:

I lean toward gourmand scents. Heavily. Vanillas, freshly baked sourdoughs, and maples are my bread and butter. Florals and I don’t typically get along — seriously, I sneeze every time my bestie wears her favorite rosy fragrance. But even with the perfume’s heart of gardenia, jasmine, and lotus blossom, I wasn’t overcome by the flowery accents. In fact, I loved how they harmonized with the top notes of pear nectar and pistachio and the bottom notes of vanilla bean, pink sugar, and cedarwood.

Adding the fruity pear and/or sweet marshmallow only enhanced the vibes. No matter how I wore them — solo, all together, or paired — I couldn’t find a variation I didn’t like. And since this was my first time trying the balms, I was amazed by the way they melted into my skin. I swear, I’ve never felt so silky.

The Results:

The drydown on the perfume is impressive. Even in the summer heat (aka sweaty season), I found that the scent lasted for *hours* without reapplication. The Layering Balm fragrance didn’t last quite as long, but I still felt incredibly smooth in the areas where I applied them all day long.

Is Selena Gomez’s Rare Beginnings Perfume Worth It?

After spending over a month with all three components of the drop, I can tell you that it gets a big yes from me. Somehow, Rare Beginnings is equal parts unique and familiar, and the Layering Balms are mini bonuses. IMO, the sweet marshmallow balm is the best part of the collection. Did I just find my new signature(s)??

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About Me:

As Elite Daily’s Deputy Editor of Experiences & Style, I’m always testing what’s new in the beauty space — especially when a celeb is attached. I’m definitely a gourmand girl, but I have been known to grab a fruity scent when the mood strikes.