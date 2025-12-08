Shay Mitchell’s luggage line, BÉIS, just launched another dream collab to close out 2025. After its viral partnership with Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty in November, BÉIS has teamed up with everyone’s favorite burrito spot, Chipotle, on a collection of travel accessories that are perfect not just for your next getaway, but your lunch break as well.

BÉIS’ To Go Collection was made for the ultimate Chipotle lover, and features items like a Burrito Holder Sling and takeout-inspired Tote Bag. The silver, metallic crinkle material on some of the bags even resembles the tinfoil your fave menu items are wrapped in after ordering.

“We’re longtime Chipotle fans here at BÉIS and we’re excited to approach clever design in a new, fresh way through this collaboration,” says BÉIS CEO Adeela Hussain Johnson in the collection’s press release. Combining BÉIS’ beloved bags with features inspired by Chipotle, you get a collection that’s super unique and functional. It’s also available for a limited time.

A rep for BÉIS tells Elite Daily, the To Go Collection is only available while supplies last, and there are no plans for a restock. You can find the full lineup exclusively on the BÉIS app and beistravel.com now. The first 5,000 fans to purchase items from the collection will receive a free entrée code to use at Chipotle, so you can put your new bag to use right away by ordering a burrito.

An Inside Look At BÉIS’ Chipotle Pop-Up In LA

To celebrate the collection’s launch, BÉIS took over the Chipotle on Larchmont Blvd. in Los Angeles with photo ops and a chance to shop items IRL. I attended the pop-up in Hollywood to browse the collection alongside Mitchell and other VIP guests.

The Chipotle location was transformed to look like a gate at an airport, and there was even an oversized BÉIS luggage to take pics with. Outside, you could also find a photo booth to create a keychain to put on your bag alongside the Guac Cup Charm — which is my favorite item in the drop. As someone who jumped on the bag charm trend this year, I absolutely love the BÉIS x Chipotle keychain that perfectly fits your extra sauces, and I can’t wait to add it next to my Labubu.

Another standout for me is the Napkin Sling that looks like a dispenser, and has a hidden water bottle pocket for you to carry your drink on-the-go. It’s as useful for Chipotle fans as the Burrito Sling that comes with an insulated interior to keep your lunch warm.

Even if you’ve already got a BÉIS suitcase you love at home, there’s a cover to join in on the fun and make your luggage look like a Chipotle to-go bag. Basically, there’s at least one thing in this collection for every Chipotle lover on your list this holiday season.

