Sometimes, when two worlds collide, magic happens. After years of Rare Beauty dominating the beauty game and BÉIS cornering #traveltok, Selena Gomez and Shay Mitchell’s respective brands have *finally* teamed up for a collab that’ll go down in history as one of the GOATs.

On Wednesday, Oct. 29, the BÉIS x Rare Beauty Collection debuted at Gomez’s Rare Impact Fund Benefit with a dedicated BÉIS installation. Within hours, both brands were teasing their partnership. “Coming soon. A limited edition drop worth every mile,” read a caption on BÉIS’ Instagram.

Rare’s post was a bit more tongue in cheek. It read, “got a secret... can you keep it?” This was a clear nod to Mitchell’s days on Pretty Little Liars, as those were the first words in the show’s theme song.

You Can Get The BÉIS x Rare Beauty Collection *Really* Soon

Before long, the pair made it official, announcing that BÉIS’ new cosmetic accessories inspired by Rare’s Soft Pinch shade Worth (true rose) would launch on Monday, Nov. 3, at 9 a.m. PST at BeisTravel.com and RareBeauty.com.

Needless to say, TikTokers could not contain their elation. “PRAYERS HAVE BEEN ANSWERED,” wrote one fan on Rare’s initial teaser, with another adding: “two iconic girl boss brands? sign me up.” BÉIS’ video received similar sentiments like “literally dream collab right here.”

The Collab Is Obviously Going To Sell Out, But Will It Restock?

Prev Next INFO 1/3 PREV NEXT

The short answer is... no. “Once sold out, the products will not be restocked,” a rep for BÉIS tells Elite Daily. So set your alarms for shortly before 9 a.m. PST and get ready to refresh.

To help you out, here are the three items up for grabs:

The Blush Case ($28)

2025 has been the year of the bag charm, with lip gloss keychains making their mark in the spring and beyond. Now, lippies will have to make way for one of their beauty counterparts: blush. The brand’s first-ever Blush Case is yet another keychain attachment, but this time it’s custom made to fit Rare’s viral Soft Pinch Liquid Blush. Bonus: There’s even a built-in mirror.

The Makeup Brush Pouch ($24)

BÉIS’ handy pouch, which is already available in black, is made to keep your makeup brushes upright. You can keep them open on your vanity or throw the bag in with the rest of your luggage, and know that all your products will be ready to use the next time you need them.

The Large Cosmetic Pouch

Also already available in black, this large pouch has so many compartments — scrunch pockets, dividers, brush holders, a clear storage pouch, and even an insulated zip pocket (think: for cooling under-eye patches) — you could probably fit all the Rare Beauty products you have in your arsenal and then some.

Rare Beauty

If you thought the Rare x Bink water bottle collab sold out quickly, chances are this one will go even faster, so get your Blush Case, Makeup Brush Pouch, and Large Cosmetic Pouch in Worth while you can.