Shay Mitchell may be busy running two different companies while parenting her two young daughters, but she’s purposefully leaning into her “stress-free era” — and the holiday season is no exception. In an exclusive interview with Elite Daily, the Pretty Little Liars alum reveals her (very relatable) holiday tip: Try to avoid stress at all costs. “I'm always very cautious, whether I'm hosting or I'm a guest in somebody else's house, because everyone genuinely feels that energy,” she shares, “like if someone’s worried about something that they’re cooking or someone forgot something.”

Instead, the Béis travel brand founder, who calls herself a “genuine believer of de-stressing yourself and everybody else,” says she’s all about hacks that make some of the most enjoyable yet stressful year-end traditions — like hosting a great party or giving someone the perfect gift — as effortless as possible. The 36-year-old admits she swears by the ultimate low-lift hack: a “gift closet” that she stocks based on what she’d personally love to get under the tree.

“One of the things I've learned is that [my daughter] Atlas could have a new friend that comes over around the holidays, so having a little closet of extra stuff you’d love yourself is very useful,” she says. “It’s honestly been such a game-changer for me because you never feel like you didn’t get someone a gift or you forgot someone.”

However, it’s easier said than done getting all the shopping done ahead of the holiday rush. “I really made a promise to myself that this year I'm not going to do things extremely last-minute, but that will probably happen,” Mitchell says, laughing. This is when the You actor turns to DoorDash for help. The mom of two, who’s partnering with the on-demand platform for its holiday deals event, Deck the Doorstep, says she’s all about ordering last-minute gifts like “makeup for friends or stocking stuffers for guests.”

It’s also her go-to for stocking her viral Béis Weekender Bag with travel essentials like portable chargers, healthy snacks for her daughters, and Sephora beauty products. She’s a big fan of these useful products, which is why she’s choosing to gift them to her friends and family this year. “I’m actually doing these gift bags this season, and I got a bunch of travel-size moisturizers, lip balms, a little mascara, that kind of stuff,” Mitchell shares.

While the holidays are the season of giving, Mitchell isn’t opposed to a little treat-yourself moment, shopping for some beauty essentials for herself as well. “I’ll get a lip balm and a tube of vitamin E that I use for cuticles for my hands or under my eyes,” she shares. “Going into the colder season, I hate that feeling when my hands get so dry, so a good hand lotion as well.”

As the year comes to a close, the Onda tequila seltzer entrepreneur is looking ahead to 2024, and the lessons she’s learned along the way. “I’m manifesting more happiness and health,” she shares. “Everything else is a plus, and I feel really grateful for this past year and being able to see my girls grow up — even though it feels like it’s happening too quickly.”

Mitchell says “going with the punches and learning as we grow” was a big theme from the past year. “I’m just constantly trying new things. Not being afraid to say yes, and also not being afraid to say no, was something I’ve learned over the year,” she adds. “I did a pretty good job of doing that this year, and I want to continue to evolve.”