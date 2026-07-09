Jason Kelce Broke His Silence On Travis & Taylor Swift’s Wedding

It sounds like Jason Kelce had a *time* at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding. Fans asked the former Philadelphia Eagles player about the celebration at the American Century Championship in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada on July 9, and Jason had only good things to say about the nuptials.

“It was a good time,” Jason told a fan about Travis and Swift’s big day in a video obtained by the New York Post. Speaking to another fan, he said it was a “great” wedding before revealing how many drinks he had over the course of the festivities. When another questioned if he had more or less than 15 beers at the ceremony, he revealed that the total tally was “way over” 15.

Jason acted as best man for his brother. "Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen,” Swift’s rep said in a statement given to People. “Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man. The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler."

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Initially, Jason sounded unsure of his role. Back in September 2025, about a week after Swift and Travis got engaged, he appeared on Barstool’s Bussin’ with the Boys podcast. During the episode, he joked about his best man speech before sharing some doubts. “First of all, hopefully I'm the best man,” he said. “We'll see. Trav has a lot of friends. I'm just hoping to get the opportunity.”

“I love my brother, and I just want him to have like the most fulfilled, best life possible, and such a huge part of that is like, you know, who you end up marrying, who you end up raising a family with,” Jason added at the time.

He also shared why Travis and Swift work as a duo. “They are unbelievably supportive of each other, in both of their outlandishly successful worlds. I know the kind of person he is, and I've been blessed to get to know Taylor over the last couple years,” he continued. “And I just think that they match so well together.”