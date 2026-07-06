Baby, let the games begin. Following Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s New York City nuptials at Madison Square Garden on July 3, more guests are sharing details of the couple’s private wedding — including a game night reception.

One attendee shared with USA Today that after the ceremony there were games like miniature golf, skee-ball, and a football ring toss for everyone to play. Winners were given raffle tickets for luxurious prizes that would put any carnival to shame: designer bags from Chanel, a golf bag, Cartier watches, and even a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle. One of Swift’s favorite purses, Dior’s $4,700 Saddle Bag, was also reportedly a prize to be won.

The vintage car was an Easter egg nodding to Swift and Kelce’s first public date in September 2023. After Swift was spotted at Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game on Sept. 24, the two left Arrowhead Stadium together in a 1970 Chevelle convertible from his personal collection. The difference between Kelce’s vehicle and the one raffled off at the wedding was a “JST&T MRD” license plate, which matched the two’s “JusT&T Married” announcement outside of Madison Square Garden on Friday.

Taylor Swift Loves A Star-Studded Game Night

She may be hosting this time around, but this isn’t Swift’s first-ever celebrity game night. In 2023, the Grammy winner was among A-listers at Questlove’s UNO night in New York City. She even sat at the same table as one of her wedding guests, Jason Sudeikis.

Of course, Kelce also has a competitive spirit as a Super Bowl champ for the Chiefs, so a night of games vibes well for the fun-loving newlyweds. The prizes also match the couple’s aesthetic since both were wearing custom Christian Dior on their wedding day. Swift accessorized her haute couture gown by Jonathan Anderson with Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewelry. While dating, Kelce also reportedly gifted Swift a Chanel bag and Cartier watch, so it seems they’re now paying it forward to their friends and family.

Travis & Taylor’s Wedding Swag

Even if guests didn’t win the game night raffles, each attendee was given an embroidered lace-trimmed handkerchief with a T&T crest and “Blank Space” lyric — “So it’s gonna be forever” — on the front. Country singer Maren Morris shared a photo of the personalized wedding favor on Instagram, which also featured the couple’s date and location, “New York City.”