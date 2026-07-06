The Mother of the Groom has officially weighed in! Donna Kelce shared her thoughts on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Madison Square Garden wedding while attending Macy’s Fourth of July parade, one day after the July 3 nuptials. Though she did not share a ton of details, rest assured, Donna enjoyed the celebration.

“I really can't say a heck of a lot except it was magical, man, magical," Donna said about the wedding in an interview posted on Macy's Instagram on July 5. It sounds like there was a lot to love, from Adam Sandler officiating to the bride and groom’s brothers standing up as Man of Honor and Best Man.

Donna tends to keep her cards close to the vest, especially when she’s being asked about her son’s relationship. However, she has shared some thoughts about Taylor and Travis’ romance over the past few years. “I can tell you this,” she told WSJ back in November 2023. “He’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time…. God bless him, he shot for the stars!”

Taylor’s gotten approval from the rest of the Kelce family, too. Ed, Jason, and Kylie Kelce have all been vocal fans of her and Travis’ romance. Ahead of the wedding, Ed told Fox 29 Philly, “I am super excited. She is a sweetheart. That is truly the girl next door."

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Jason and Kylie have also cheered on the couple, especially since their engagement in August 2025. At the time, Jason gave them a shoutout in a solo video for his and Travis’ New Heights podcast. “There is one gigantic piece of New News that just hit the waves,” the former Philadelphia Eagles player said in a TikTok, posted Aug. 27. “[Travis] is not here to address this himself, but we felt necessary as a team here at New Heights to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged! The proposal heard ‘round the world. F*ck, yeah!”

In September, Kylie commented on the engagement on her Not Gonna Lie podcast, “I think it goes without being said [that] I am so incredibly happy for them. We are so excited that they are taking this next step. The girls are so excited to get another aunt. I am so truly happy for them, and I feel so grateful that we get to welcome Taylor into our family in a more official capacity.”