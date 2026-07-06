The wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce packed pretty much A-list celebrity into Madison Square Garden, but one superstar actor was given a very special role in the nuptials. Adam Sandler officiated the massive ceremony, and although footage from the event has been carefully kept private, one guest has revealed a sweet comment that the comedian made to remind the newlyweds to keep their flame alive.

Sandler presided over Swift and Kelce’s MSG-sized wedding, where the bride and groom reportedly spent 40 minutes exchanging vows that they each read from golden books. Since guests were banned from bringing their phones to the ceremony, any photos or videos of the event will be pretty rare, but Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid did reveal the advice Sandler gave the couple during the proceedings.

“He told them, ‘Keep kissing,’” Reid said in a July 5 video. “So, in its simplest form, that’s a good thing. It’s hard to argue when you give your wife a kiss, or your wife gives you a kiss. And make sure you do it every day, every minute that you have an opportunity to do it. Knock it out, and you won’t have problems.”

Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

At first, Sandler may seem like a bizarre choice for Swift and Kelce’s officiant, but the comedian actually has an adorable history with the superstar couple. Sandler has been a major Swiftie in recent years, thanks to the vocal fandom of his teenage daughters. And the actor developed a close bond with Kelce after they worked on 2025’s Happy Gilmore 2 together.

Sandler admitted he was a big fan of Swift during an August 2024 appearance on Kelce’s New Heights podcast. “By the way, what a girl, what a girl,” Sandler said when Kelce mentioned Swift. “Dude, she means so much to our house. Taylor, in our house, [my kids] knew every tune, they knew every word. I love listening to her in the car. I love what she had to say; every message, every melody, the production, how cool she was, what she meant to young girls, what she means to women, what she means to guys doing the right thing in life.”

He also emphasized how invested he and his family has been in Swift’s relationship with Kelce. “My God, my family was like, ‘Yes! Look how good they are together. Look how he’s a gentleman, and she’s having so much fun with him,'” Sandler said. “Like, anytime Taylor’s laughing with you, my whole f*cking family is high-fiving.”