For Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, this summer is shaping up to be anything but cruel. Per reports, the couple’s wedding day is approaching, and preparations for the big day — including certain privacy measures — have already begun.

According to TMZ, Swift and Kelce have sent over electronic non-disclosure agreements to their wedding guests. However, the documents did not include a monetary penalty for breaking the agreement. The outlet also noted that there was no film release included in the agreement, making any broadcast of the event unlikely. (Despite this report, some wedding guests — including Graham Norton and Donna Kelce — have said that they were not given any NDAs.)

The NDA is not the only safeguard Swift and Kelce have put in place. Per TMZ, the couple watermarked every invitation with the guest’s first and last name, so that any leaks can be traced back to the source. The information on the invite was also reportedly limited, only sharing that the celebration would be happening in NYC without giving away any details.

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Despite all these precautions, there are quite a few rumors surrounding the upcoming nuptials. On June 24, The New York Times reported on the couple’s choice of venue. Per the outlet, they rented out Madison Square Garden in New York City for a multi-day celebration over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Per the report, Swift and Kelce will hold an 100-person event on July 2 and a larger celebration with about 1,000 guests on July 3.

In the days leading up to the rumored wedding date, Page Six has shared photos of trucks arriving at MSG, delivering inventory like lighting, draping, and a “mirror ball.”

That’s not all. Over the past few months, rumors about Swift and Kelce’s guest list have also been circulating. Some celebs and athletes — including Suki Waterhouse and George Kittle — have already confirmed their attendance. Other big names are also expected to attend. Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Gigi Hadid, Jack Antonoff, and Lena Dunham are all rumored invitees.