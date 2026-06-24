Travis Kelce Reacts To The Madison Square Garden Wedding Rumor

When it comes to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, rumors (most of them, conflicting) are everywhere. But there is one (somewhat) reliable source of information: George Kittle. In June, the 49ers tight end shared some intel about the upcoming nuptials — plus, how Kelce reacted to the rumors he’s marrying Swift at Madison Square Garden.

Kittle discussed the wedding of the summer at Tight End University, an annual three-day training camp for NFL tight ends in Nashville, Tennessee. TEU — which was co-founded by Kittle, Kelce, and Greg Olsen — hosted a red carpet for their Tight Ends & Friends concert on June 23.

In an interview, Entertainment Tonight asked directly about the MSG rumors. “We don’t know,” Kittle and his wife Claire Kittle said when asked if the iconic NYC arena is the venue. “I actually asked Travis last night and he laughed at me.”

Apparently, the wedding guests are still in the dark about details. “I’m half expecting there to just be a jumbo jet on a runway,” Kittle said. “And they put us on a plane somewhere. I don’t have expectations. I know it’s going to be amazing.”

He’s only ironed out one detail of the big day: “I’m wearing a blue suit, so that’s all I’ve got.”

Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

Throughout the weekend, Kittle revealed some other tidbits about Swift and Kelce’s wedding. “They said absolutely no gifts,” he told Extra on the carpet. “But I was thinking, Travis, for some reason, likes old coins, so I might get him an old coin.”

He also confirmed that the wedding is happening soon. "She's just such an awesome person to give us her time this close to their wedding," he told People in an interview published June 23. "So we're just so thankful that they're here,” Kittle added.

Swift didn’t only make an appearance at the camp. She also joined Lainey Wilson on-stage to perform a surprise song at the Tight Ends & Friends concert — honoring Kittle’s request to hear “Love Story.”