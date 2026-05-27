Here's Every Rumored Location For Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding

The wedding of the year seems to be just around the corner, and as the anticipation builds, there’s one mystery that everyone is trying to figure out: Where will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce be saying their “I do”s? The pop star and pro athlete’s love story includes a lot of important locations, and rumors have been spreading about the venue they’ll select for their highly publicized nuptials. As speculation mounts that the wedding may take place this summer, here are the top predictions for where Swift and Kelce will walk down the aisle.

Even though Swift and Kelce’s wedding is bound to be this year’s buzziest pop culture event, it’s still shrouded in mystery. Sure, there has been some intel about the star-studded guest list, and there’s a pretty strong rumor that the ceremony will be held over Fourth of July weekend (famously Swift’s favorite holiday, which also played a role in the origin of her romance with Kelce). But for the most part, fans are still picking apart every tiny detail to try to get some real confirmation on the wedding of an era.

Naturally, there’s been a lot of gossip around the wedding venue, and a few locations stand out as the most prominent guesses. Let’s go over which rumored spots are most likely.

Ocean House in Rhode Island

The buzziest wedding venue so far has been the opulent Ocean House resort in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, which happens to be located right next to Swift’s iconic vacation home in the same town (the one that she sings about in her song “The Last Great American Dynasty”).

This theory did hit a minor snag back in April when a wedding planner revealed she had booked Ocean House for another couple on the then-rumored wedding date of June 13. However, now that Swift and Kelce’s wedding is heavily believed to take place on July 3, Ocean House has once again risen to the top of the rumored venues.

Various Locations in New York City

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There’s another very important city in Taylor Swift’s lore, and it’s also the place where there are widespread rumors she will tie the knot. Swift has made NYC her favorite stomping ground over the past decade, and it’s more recently become the go-to city for her date nights with Kelce.

While no specific location has arisen as the buzziest wedding venue, a bunch of NYC-based wedding planners have placed their bets. Oheka Castle, where Swift filmed her “Blank Space” music video (which happens to be Kelce’s fave Swift song), stands out as a special location choice. Other options brought up included the celeb-frequented Rainbow Room, as well as Roosevelt Island, the Met Cloisters, and even Liberty Island if the couple wants something truly patriotic for the holiday festivities. There was also a rumor about The Frick museum, but that’s fallen from prominence.

Estelle Manor in The Cotswolds

It’s very well-known that Swift adores the English countryside, having fantasized about a simple life in the Lake District in her folklore track “the lakes.” Throughout the U.K. legs of her Eras Tour, Swift famously stayed in a luxury cottage in the Cotswolds, and a rumor has sprung up that she may also be eyeing the bucolic location for her wedding. The celeb-loved Estelle Manor in Oxfordshire is the spot that Swifties are currently keeping an eye on.

Powell Gardens in Kansas City

Sure, Swift and Kelce have traveled the globe together, but there’s no denying that the real core of their love story is in Kansas City, Missouri. This is where millions of fans watched their romance bloom at various Chiefs games, dinner dates, and even Kelce’s flower-filled proposal in the backyard of his Lee’s Summit home.

Before Swifties knew the big proposal took place at Kelce’s house, many believed it was set at the nearby Powell Gardens, which offers similar floral displays. After the big engagement news, Powell Gardens offered up their popular wedding venue for Swift and Kelce. While it’s unclear if the couple is taking up that offer, there is still a good chance they may decide to tie the knot in the city that has been so central to their relationship.

Pine Ridge Farm in Pennsylvania

Betting sites like Kalshi have also included Swift’s home state of Pennsylvania as a potential wedding location, and while it’s not the most popular selection, there’s definitely a shot Swift and Kelce could opt to keep their nuptials low-key with a smaller, rural wedding near West Reading. After all, Swift has literally sung the praises of the Christmas tree farm near her hometown, which just so happens to double as a premiere wedding venue.