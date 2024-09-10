Taylor Swift is still feeling “so high school” with Travis Kelce. Even though the celeb pair, who first started dating in 2023, have supported each other through major events like a Super Bowl win and Eras Tour shows, they still keep it casual from time to time going on very cutesy dates in New York City.

Since the Grammy winner has had a home in NYC for the past decade, she hasn’t had any trouble finding local haunts for her and the NFL star to hit up, taking their romance all around Manhattan (with one pitstop in Brooklyn).

It was after Swift cheered on the Chiefs at MetLife Stadium last fall that the two were first spotted together in the New York area. Since then, they’ve been to a Saturday Night Live after-party and downtown hot spots for a delicious bite to eat. Along the way, the multi-hyphenate has been able to share her fave spots in NYC with the athlete, and you may want to do the same with your partner.

Taking a cue from the Tortured Poets singer, here is a map of Swift and Kelce’s NYC date night locations — whether you’re in the mood for sushi or just kissing in downtown bars.