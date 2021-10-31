After almost two years of waiting, Season 3 of Succession is finally here. Every week, you can’t wait to see the drama unfold between the dysfunctional and power-hungry Roy family. While you definitely don’t envy their struggles and deception, chances are you can’t help but wonder what it would be like living like an uber-wealthy member of the family, if anything just for one day. Luckily, you can, because some of the Succession hotel filming locations are available to book for a stay in real life.

While you may not have a million dollars lying around to just bet away in a backyard baseball game, these hotels used as filming locations in Succession are perfect for quick weekend getaways or pitstops on your Succession-inspired trip to NYC. Of course, before you jet away, you’ll want to check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s travel regulations and follow any local health guidelines. Right now, for both domestic and international trips, the CDC recommends you delay any travel plans until you’re fully vaccinated.

This just gives you plenty of time to rewatch every episode of Succession as you save up for and plan your vacay. Whether you want to keep it chill like Cousin Greg or enjoy the luxe life like Roman, you can live like your fave Roy family member at any of these six hotels that were used in the filming of Succession.

01 The Plaza: New York City gregobagel/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images The Plaza is a famous hotel that was not only used in Succession, but also a number of other TV shows and movies as well. You may remember it as the hotel that Kevin McCallister stays at while lost in New York in Home Alone 2, or where Eloise lives with her nanny. Located right next to Central Park, one night at The Plaza Hotel, featured in Season 3 of Succession, will cost you around $806. That may be worth it for you to say you got to spend the night in a 5-star hotel, but you can also just add The Plaza to your list of sights to see the next time you’re in New York City.

02 Oheka Castle: Huntington Long Island, NY Oheka.com If you drive a little over two hours out of NYC, you’ll find Hungary. Or, at least, the Oheka Castle which was used as the filming location for the Roy family hunting trip in Hungary from Season 1. Production kept things more local with the gorgeous Oheka Castle in Huntington Long Island, which looks like it could be a castle in Central Europe and was also featured in Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” music video. The gorgeous estate has guest rooms for you to book a lavish weekend getaway for two or a group vacation. Prices for a suite at the Oheka Castle are also pretty reasonable, starting at $325 a night. While there, you can take a tour of the castle, spot some Succession filming locations, and even snag a reservation to dine at the OHK Bar & Restaurant.

03 The Whiteface Lodge: Lake Placid, NY Whitefacelodge.com Travel a bit further upstate, and you’ll find another gorgeous hotel featured in Succession — The Whiteface Lodge in Lake Placid. Whilee Succession fans will remember the lodge was used as the backdrop for the Argestes conference in Season 2, the Whiteface Lodge is a gorgeous resort that’s perfect for the ski trip you’ve been planning with your besties. It’s not only close to Whiteface Mountain, which is perfect for skiing and snowboarding, but The Whiteface Lodge also has its own spa for relaxing and keeping it chill. Rooms start at just $395 a night in the winter and $345 in the spring.

04 The Pierre, A Taj Hotel: New York City ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Back in NYC, The Pierre is another location fans of Succession should visit on their trip to the Big Apple. Located on the Upper East Side, the hotel was used for scenes in Season 3 and has seen a range of high-profile guests over the years like Elizabeth Taylor and Audrey Hepburn. The luxurious property was not only featured in Succession, but also other HBO series like Gossip Girl as well. Prices for a one-night stay at The Pierre start at $653 for a Deluxe room, which includes one king-sized bed with high ceilings and a Turkish marble bathroom. If you’d like a room with views of Central Park, you’ll be looking at spending at least $200 more a night.

05 The Mandarin Oriental: New York City Mandarinoriental.com Right down the street from The Pierre, you’ll find the Mandarin Oriental. Jeremy Strong, who plays Kendall Roy in Succession, was spotted filming scenes for Season 3 outside this 5-star hotel in Manhattan. This resort not only offers stunning views of the city, but is also a favorite amongst celebrities like Stanley Tucci and Liam Neeson. While rooms start at $795 a night, that price may be well worth if you’re looking to really splurge and treat yourself. When you’re staying at the Mandarin Oriental, you can take advantage of their luxurious spa facilities and enjoy a massage while taking in the breathtaking views of the NYC skyline. Nothing gets more Roy family wealthy than that.

06 The Gleneagles Hotel: Auchterarder, Scotland Gleneagles.com Grab your passport for this last hotel on the Succession filming locations list. Remember in Season 2 when the Roy family travels to Scotland to visit Logan's hometown to celebrate his 50 years in business? Well, the place where the family stays on their trip is the Gleneagles Hotel, which is located in Auchterarder, Scotland. The luxury hotel is the perfect escape to the Scottish countryside with tons of fine dining, golf courses, and even a spa you can visit. While you don’t need the excuse of a big celebration like the Roy family to visit Gleneagles, the resort is the perfect location for an anniversary trip with your partner or a family reunion during the holidays. Of course, you’ll want to start saving now, because a room at the Gleneagles starts at around £370 or roughly $510 a night. However, that does include a full breakfast and use of The Club leisure facilities.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.