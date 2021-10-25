The Succession Season 3, Episode 3 Promo Suggests Face-Punching

The battle for Waystar Royco has begun, and the lines of delineation have never been more apparent. You’re either Team Logan or Team Kendall, and both are currently recruiting to bring the most valuable players aboard before the all-important shareholders’ meeting. But it seems that no one is thrilled to be on either team. Logan’s position is weak, but Kendall’s leadership is weaker. With everyone debating the least bad option, the Succession Season 3, Episode 3 promo asks a critical question: Has anyone considered punching people in the face and seeing if that solves the problem?

Warning: Spoilers for Succession Season 3, Episode 2 follow. After the premiere episode saw Logan give the open CEO position to Gerri, passing over both Roman and Shiv, both of the children from his second wife decided to go check out the view from Team Kendall’s vantage point. Kendall had already reached out to Shiv once, hoping to lure her to his side. Logan technically sent Roman to talk Kendall into giving up the fight, but he arrived ready to weigh his options. Even hapless Connor walked in, also invited by Kendall, who handed his siblings a proposal: Join me, and the four of us, as a united front, can take down dad.

On the one hand, Kendall wasn’t wrong. Everyone agreed that all four Roy siblings banding together would be the end for Team Logan. But no one was willing to sign on with Kendall as their fearless leader either. Moreover, as Gerri noted to Roman when he called for advice, banding together wouldn’t protect them. If Logan goes down, the whole Roy family will follow.

So the deal was off. But now it seems that Shiv has decided to see if the remaining three will flip the other way, banding together on Team Logan to take down Kendall.

The title of Episode 3 is “The Disruption.” The synopsis is as follows: “With the DOJ at the door, Logan summons his arsenal, while Tom makes a potentially life-changing offer. Kendall becomes obsessed with his own takedown.”

Perhaps Shiv is on to something, but Roman and Connor seem as ambivalent about taking down their brother as they were their father. She might have an easier time convincing them to punch Kendall in the face physically and not just metaphorically. Think of it as the moral equivalent of turning the damn thing off and turning it on again and seeing if Waystar Royco miraculously rights its own ship.

Fans are pretty sure the chances of it working are pretty slim. Almost as small as all the entire Roy family finally getting on the same team.

Succession Season 3 continues with new episodes every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and streaming immediately following on HBO Max.