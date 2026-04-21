Zoë Kravitz Is Invited To Taylor Swift's Wedding, Despite Feud Rumor

Although Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have kept most of their wedding plans top-secret, the first report about their superstar guest list has slipped out. And the invite is putting to bed some recent rumors about a falling out within Swift’s inner circle. Even more interesting: there’s a pretty good chance that one of Swift’s famous exes will be in attendance on her big day.

On April 20, People reported that Zoë Kravitz is receiving an invation to Swift’s wedding, according to an unnamed source close to Swift. The update comes shortly after a viral Deuxmoi rumor claimed Kravitz and Swift’s friendship was “dunzo,” and Kravitz was “mad” at being snubbed from the nuptials. Though he was not named, the gossip seemed pointed at Kravitz’s boyfriend Harry Styles, who famously dated Swift in 2012 and 2013. However, People’s report suggests that Kravitz and Swift are as close as ever.

The two have been friends since at least 2016, and even quarantined together throughout the 2020 pandemic. Their friendship even crossed the line into an artistic collaboration, with Kravitz credited as a writer on Swift’s 2022 album Midnights.

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The bond between Kravitz and Swift had been called into question recently, once Kravitz began dating Styles towards the end of 2025. Although the two women haven’t been seen together in a while, Swift’s team was quick to squash any murmurings of bad blood at the beginning of the relationship, with a source telling Us Weekly the pop star “doesn’t have an issue” with her friend dating her ex in October 2025.

“Their relationship was so long ago,” the insider said. “Harry has moved on, and so has Taylor. They’re friendly when they see each other, which isn’t often but does happen occasionally. It’s all in the past now.”

Of course, the big question now is if Kravitz’s wedding invitation comes with a plus-one. Considering she just sparked engagement rumors with Styles, there’s no question who her date to the romantic ceremony may be. And if Styles really does end up at Swift’s wedding, it’s sure to be an incredibly buzzy, full-circle moment for the former lovebirds.