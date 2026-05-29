Here’s Every Celeb Attending Taylor & Travis’ Wedding

There’s a lot fans don’t know about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding. But amid the sea of rumored locations and potential dates, there have been a few confirmations when it comes to one thing: Swift and Kelce’s guest list.

As expected, the couple’s nuptials are bringing in plenty of A-listers, with invitees ranging from chart-topping musicians to professional athletes (thanks to Kelce’s years in the NFL). While many of these names are still only rumors based on Swift’s and Kelce’s inner circles, a few celebs have confirmed they’ll be attending the wedding of the year.

Here’s a full breakdown of the wedding’s attendees, starting with the already-confirmed guests.

Suki Waterhouse

In a May 28 interview with Variety, Suki Waterhouse — who opened for Swift’s London Eras Tour shows — confirmed that she received an invite to Swift’s wedding. Apparently, she’s planning on using the celebration to pick up some inspiration for her own upcoming wedding to Robert Pattinson. “Nothing scarier than the actual planning part, right?” Waterhouse told the outlet, referring to her own wedding. “I’m gonna go to Taylor’s wedding, and maybe I’ll get some inspiration. It will be amazing.”

Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz

As a longtime friend of Swift, Zoë Kravitz is also expected to make an appearance at the wedding — even though Kravitz is reportedly engaged to Swift’s ex, Harry Styles. “There has been a definite Zoë-Taylor cooling off, but she’s absolutely coming. I don’t know about Harry, though, as he’s on tour,” a source told Page Six.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran

Page Six also reported that Ed Sheeran got an invite to Swift’s wedding, though the musician initially heard about the engagement on Instagram. Sheeran later confirmed there was no ~bad blood~ about the situation. “When I saw Taylor, we had like a four-hour catch-up and it's life stuff, rather than … you know what I mean,” he told Access Hollywood. “I'm not self-conscious about my relationship with her,” said the singer. “We've been friends for very, very many years. We're super close and we see each other when we see each other. When we see each other, we lock back into where we left off.”

TAS2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Graham Norton

Graham Norton received an invite to Swift’s wedding on-stage, when Swift appeared on his talk show to promote The Life of a Showgirl. When Norton asked about her wedding date, Swift replied, “Oh, you’ll know ... I just mean, I was going to invite you to it.”

Jo Hale/WireImage/Getty Images

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is also a likely attendee of the wedding, considering she’s one of Swift’s closest friends. Plus, Swift played a big part in Gomez’ wedding to Benny Blanco in September 2025, giving a speech and hanging out with the bride while she got ready. According to the US Sun, Gomez will be a bridesmaid on the big day.

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

According to the US Sun, Gigi Hadid is another member of Swift’s bridesmaid crew.

TheStewartofNY/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jack Antonoff

Swift’s long-time friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff is also rumored to be attending the wedding. In a May appearance on Today, Antonoff was asked if he was attending “any big weddings this summer.” Antonoff replied, "I hope. Yeah, I hope so, man."

But he wouldn’t reveal any other details. When pressed about the wedding location, Antonoff avoided answering. “Oh, no, no, no," he said before laughing.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham has not confirmed if she’ll attend Swift and Kelce’s wedding, but it seems likely considering Swift was a bridesmaid for Dunham in September 2021. Plus, in May, the singer attended Dunham’s intimate 40th birthday dinner.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Jason & Kylie Kelce

Jason and Kylie Kelce are obvious invitees to the wedding, though they’re staying tight-lipped about the upcoming celebration. On her Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kylie got candid about all the wedding questions. "Quit asking me and me and my mother-in-law about upcoming nuptials. Nobody's f*cking telling you anything. I don’t have any details,” she said in April.

Jason, on the other hand, has revealed that he would take best man duties seriously — if he’s given the role. “Hopefully I'm the best man,” he said on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast in September. “We'll see. Trav has a lot of friends. I'm hoping to get the opportunity.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Brittany & Patrick Mahomes

As two of the couple’s close friends, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expected to receive invites to the wedding, though there have been no reports confirming their attendance.