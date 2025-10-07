Taylor Swift confirms she gave a speech at Selena Gomez's wedding.

Taylor Swift knows how to give a good toast — despite some rumors to the contrary. After Selena Gomez’s wedding in September, a Daily Mail source claimed that Swift gave a speech at the reception and joked about Gomez beating her to the altar. But on The Tonight Show, Swift clarified those rumors. Turns out, she *did* give a speech, but she didn’t make any references to her own engagement during it.

During the Oct. 6 interview, Swift played “True or False” with several rumors about herself — and her reported wedding speech quote was untrue. “So I did make a speech but I actually made a point not to mention anything about my engagement,” she told host Jimmy Fallon.

“Nobody wants you to be like, ‘Hey, I know this is your wedding day but...’” she pointed to her engagement ring from Travis Kelce. “I was like, ‘Don't mention it, maybe turn it around.’”

Instead, she kept the focus on the happy couple and her longtime friendship with Gomez. “I did do some light teasing about the way that we used to dress in 2008, the year that we met. 'Cause we met when we were teenagers in 2008. It was quite a year. Let me tell you,” she said.

“And so I talked a little bit about 2008. I talked about how happy I am for her and how beautiful it's been to get to be part of her life. But I did not make it about me,” Swift continued.

During the interview, she also took the opportunity to gush over the bride. “I got to see her be the most elegant, gorgeous, not only bride, but just vision that I've ever seen in my life. I've never seen anything so beautiful as her on her wedding day,” she told Fallon. She also gave a shoutout to Gomez’s now-husband, Benny Blanco. “Benny is... he is him. He is so funny. He's the best.”

On Oct. 6, Gomez shared some wedding day snaps with Swift. “In honor of SHOWGIRL .. blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator! I love you @taylorswift forever and always,” Gomez captioned the photos with her long-time bestie.