Ever since the ground-breaking news about Donna Kelce’s Florida home hit broke on March 7, the whole internet has been obsessed with her renovation plans. After all, celebrity news of this magnitude doesn’t come around very often. Thankfully, Donna is the matriarch of a family of podcasters, so it didn’t talk long her her sons and daughter-in-law to get to the bottom of the story, even reaching out to get the scoop from the Traitors star herself.

A few days after TMZ’s bombshell report that Donna was planning to replace nine windows and six doors in her Orlando home, her daughter-in-law Kylie Kelce was first on the scene to reveal that she actually had some insider knowledge of the remodel.

“I was in our home days before this news actually dropped, when my mother-in-law herself told me that her plans going home were to get new windows,” Kylie revealed in a preview clip for her Not Gonna Lie podcast. “And that was a little earth-shattering for me, because when I heard that she had scheduled this really crazy remodel of getting her windows replaced, I thought, ‘Well done, Donna. Way to do something for yourself.’”

Although Kylie questioned the validity of the six doors in TMZ’s report, it didn’t stop her from speculating about how her mother-in-law may spruce up her place. “I would love to know if there’s sliders going in. Maybe some French doors,” Kylie mused. “I wonder if there’s screens on the doors to get a nice through-breeze, a little crosswind through the house. Maybe a bay window, that would be exciting. A little reading nook? Stop it, that’d be cute. I think that it was really really important that this hit the internet when it did."

Donna’s sons Jason and Travis Kelce also celebrated their mom’s major realty move on the March 11 episode of their New Heights podcast.

“Let’s give it up for Donna!” Jason shouted after bringing up the renovations. “Let’s give it up for Mama Kelce!”

“I told her if she needed me to screw some door hinges in I could’ve f*cking done it for her,” Travis responded. “But I guess she wants to do the whole remodel.”

Jason and Travis then did some important investigative journalism, calling up Donna to get all the important details about her renovations. “They’re coming on Monday to put my windows and doors in,” Donna revealed. “All I’m doing is my people are coming to put my windows in on Monday. You know my whole apartment is all windows; it’s windows all the way around the building.”

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The reason for the window replacements has to do with Florida’s unusually cold temperatures this past winter.

“This year, it got so cold down here, it was in the 30s. And I literally had sweat coming down the windows in pools of water in my living room, because it couldn’t handle it,” Donna divulged. “These are cheap windows that were put in 20 years ago. And I’m like, ‘I’m not doing this again. I’m putting in new windows.’ ... So, they’ll be here for three days, and they’re putting windows in. That’s it! Period.”

She added that there’s also a frugal element to her remodeling plans: “I'm doing something so that I can save money on heating and air conditioning, and to keep my windows from sweating. That’s as simple as it is.”