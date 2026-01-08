Donna Kelce got candid about her mindset going into the Traitors castle. Ahead of the show’s fourth season, Kelce shared who she hoped to see — and who she hoped to avoid seeing — while competing on the reality show. Apparently, Jason and Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriends fall into the latter category.

In a YouTube video posted by Peacock on Jan. 7, the Season 4 cast was each asked to share their predictions about who else may be competing. When asked who she did *not* want to encounter, Donna replied, “Maybe some of my sons’ adversaries. That could either be on other teams, or it could be coaches, or it could be past girlfriends.” On the other hand, she had a few people in mind for a dream cast: Martha Stewart, Stevie Nicks, and Shaquille O’Neal.

Jason has been with his now-wife Kylie Kelce since meeting her on Tinder in 2014, and there isn’t public information about his dating history before meeting her. Before his relationship with Taylor Swift, Travis’ dating history was more public. In 2016 he starred in his own dating reality show, Catching Kelce.

Dave Shopland/Shutterstock

Travis’ longest public relationship was with Kayla Nicole. The Chiefs player dated the sports reporter and influencer on-and-off from 2017 to 2022, and after their split, Nicole spoke about the challenges of going through a “public breakup” during her stint on another reality competition show: Special Forces.

As part of Season 3’s cast, Nicole shared what it was like to be “reduced to a headline to something so small as someone's ex-girlfriend” because her ex was dating one of the biggest pop stars. “Going through a public breakup, just to be frank, it's been overwhelming. I've never experienced anything like it," Nicole said in a confessional in Episode 2, which aired in January 2025. “I feel like if I complete this, it'll be a massive impact for myself. 'Am I doing enough? Am I enough?'" she said.

Later in the episode, she told her fellow competitors, “I just get a lot of like sh*t because [Kelce] is dating such a mega superstar."