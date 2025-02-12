Kylie Kelce is sharing *some* details about learning that her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce, had started dating Taylor Swift. During a Feb. 12 episode of Call Her Daddy, Kylie recalled how she first heard about Tayvis’ romance.

According to Kylie, Travis did not give her and her husband, Jason Kelce, any heads up that he had started dating Swift. Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper asked her, “I’m assuming your family was, like, getting told [they were dating] in some capacity?” Kylie replied, “We were not.”

Apparently, the Kelce family did find out before the rest of the world though. “I will say we knew before everyone else knew. It did not hit the group chat,” Kylie said. “Jason and I found out together. But we knew before they hard- launched with her going to a game.” (Reminder: Swift and Travis took their relationship public in September 2023 when she attended a game at Arrowhead Stadium.)

It took Kylie and Swift some time to actually meet IRL though. Four months after the couple’s first public appearance, Kylie and Swift connected at the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills’ game in January 2024. “People are deeply disturbed by this... There was like all of this stuff leading up to it about, ‘Well, why haven't they met? They're avoiding each other,’” Kylie told Cooper. “I'm not avoiding anyone. I'm more than happy to meet someone, especially someone that Travis is dating.”

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

“But it was funny to me because I kept saying to people, 'I didn't meet Travis for probably close to a year when Jason and I were dating,’” Kylie added. “And she's busy,” she quipped — a massive understatement considering Swift was in the middle of her Eras Tour at the time.

"It's just so silly to me that that's the storyline that's written," Kylie added.

Though it took them some time to meet, Kylie confirmed that they have had a chance to bond. “We grew up going to the same shore points. So, her family was like Sea Isle, Stone Harbor. And that's, like, the exact areas that I grew up going to. I've gone to Sea Isle City my whole life,” Kylie told Cooper.

She also revealed that she, Jason, Travis, and Swift have “technically” gone on a double date, but it was at one of their houses. And no, Kylie could not comment on Swift’s cooking abilities since she was eight weeks pregnant at the time and did not have much of an appetite.