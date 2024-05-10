Confirmed: The Kelces are Swifties.
Ever since Travis Kelce first complimented Taylor Swift on his podcast in July, fans haven’t been able to get enough of the couple’s relationship. It’s not just Swifties and NFL fans who are into their “So High School” romance. Turns out, the rest of the Kelce family — Donna, Ed, Jason, and Kylie — are also supportive of the headline-making relationship.
From football games to live concerts, Swift and Kelce have had several milestones in the public eye, including a Super Bowl win and a “Karma” lyric change. While they’ve been writing their “own story” for the world (in Donna’s words), the Kelces have been weighing in on their love story and on Taylor as a songwriter and role model.
Whether it’s Donna sharing that Travis is “happier” now or Ed defending the couple against trolls on Facebook, the Kelce family have shared plenty of quotes about Taylor. Here’s everything they’ve said (so far) about Tayvis’ romance.