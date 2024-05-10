Ever since Travis Kelce first complimented Taylor Swift on his podcast in July, fans haven’t been able to get enough of the couple’s relationship. It’s not just Swifties and NFL fans who are into their “So High School” romance. Turns out, the rest of the Kelce family — Donna, Ed, Jason, and Kylie — are also supportive of the headline-making relationship.

From football games to live concerts, Swift and Kelce have had several milestones in the public eye, including a Super Bowl win and a “Karma” lyric change. While they’ve been writing their “own story” for the world (in Donna’s words), the Kelces have been weighing in on their love story and on Taylor as a songwriter and role model.

Whether it’s Donna sharing that Travis is “happier” now or Ed defending the couple against trolls on Facebook, the Kelce family have shared plenty of quotes about Taylor. Here’s everything they’ve said (so far) about Tayvis’ romance.

Donna Outlined The Couple’s Similarities Perry Knotts/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images When asked about Taylor and Travis’ relationship on a May 8 episode of The Martha Stewart Podcast, Donna didn’t give too many details. “Time will tell, but I know that they're both friendly. They're both generous. They're both loving. They're both caring individuals.”

Donna Said She Was A Fan Of TTPD Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Following Taylor’s latest album release, Donna told People, “I listened to the whole album, and I listened to it all morning long when it was released.” She made it clear that she was a fan of Tortured Poets. “I was just very impressed. She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work," Donna continued. Donna also brushed off the idea that she could offer the singer any advice. “She doesn’t need my advice on anything. In fact, I hope she will give me advice,” she added.

Donna Said Travis Was “Happier” Now Patrick Smith/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Though Donna hasn’t always been too willing to chat about Taylor and Travis, she told Wall Street Journal in November: “He’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time…. God bless him, he shot for the stars!”

Donna Complimented The Eras Tour Movie VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In November, Donna was caught heading to the movie theater to see Swift’s film, which she called “awesome.” Donna added that Taylor was “extremely, extremely talented.”

Donna Said They’re “Making Their Own Story” Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Donna talked about how the couple was crafting their own narrative in the public eye. “They’re making their own story, and they’re telling it their way,” she told Access Hollywood on Nov. 15. “That’s as good as it gets ... I can’t say anything except for I’m just glad that he’s happy.”

Donna Said Meeting Taylor Was “OK” David Eulitt/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Donna’s gotten progressively more open about Taylor and Travis as the couple’s relationship has gotten more serious. Back in October 2023, she was more reticent about the duo, referring to meeting Taylor as “OK.” At the time, she seemed a little on edge about how much fame Taylor has. “Every week it's like something new, like really? It truly feels like I'm in some kind of an alternate universe. It's just really, really strange, but it's fun. It's a great ride,” she told the Today Show. “It's fairly new, so I don't like to talk about it. It's just one of those things where you know, obviously everybody saw me,” she added. “I was in the I was in the boxes with with her, and it's just another thing that's amped up my life."

Ed Defended Their Relationship Against Trolls Kara Durrette/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Travis’ dad, Ed, defended the couple’s romance after Bethenny Frankel criticized it. The former RHONY star referred to Taylor and Travis as “peacocks,” insinuating they were both too attention-seeking for a romance to work long-term. Per People, in response, Ed commented on Facebook, “Who TF is this troll?”

Ed Complimented Taylor For Being “Down-To-Earth” Rob Carr/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images During a People interview in October, Ed called Taylor “very smart” and “very, very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman.” Ed recalled the first time he met the singer: “We're sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can.”

Ed Opened Up About Taylor’s Interactions With Fans Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Ed also shared his perspective on Taylor’s relationship with her fans. “Every game there’s people crowding outside the front of that suite trying to get a glimpse of Taylor, wanting to meet Taylor,” he told the Los Angeles Times in February. “Taylor’s very gracious, but she can’t do everything,” he said. “And she’s got security guys who don’t want her doing anything. That’s their job and she’s smart enough to know, ‘I’m paying these guys to keep me safe. I should probably listen to them.’” “But if it was up to her she’d be out there with everyone who wants her,” Ed continued.

Kylie Said They’re “Cheering On Uncle Trav” NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images In April, Kylie gave her take on the couple on The Today Show. “Ultimately, if Trav is happy, we’re happy,” she said at the time. “We are always cheering on Uncle Trav. It’s such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field. But it’s been amazing.”

Kylie Supported Taylor’s Impact On The NFL Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Kylie hasn’t spoken much about Travis and Taylor directly, but she did comment on the Tortured Poets singer’s impact on football. “To see that other young girls are getting involved and that they want to sit down and cheer with their dads or they’re finding their own reason to be interested, it’s only something that can be painted in a positive and exciting light,” she told Glamour in January. "It’s just another way to encourage girls to appreciate sport.”

Kylie Slammed “Tabloid Nonsense” Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In November, Kylie took to TikTok to criticize “tabloid nonsense” after the New York Post wrote a headline she considered “reaching.” It read, “Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, trying to avoid the Taylor Swift spotlight: ‘Not my cup of tea.’” Kylie clarified, “Go watch that interview ... I said it’s not my cup of tea to have attention on me. I didn’t say that [pointing to headline]. That seems like a stretch to me. You’re reaching.”

Jason Seemingly Referred To Taylor As Part Of The Family Harry How/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images In January, Jason spoke about having Taylor there for the Chiefs’ victory when they played the Ravens in the playoffs. “We had the whole family down on the field,” he said on the podcast. “We had me, mom, dad, and Taylor, everybody was down there."

Jason Joked About The Downside Of Their Relationship Kathryn Riley/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images In November, Jason made a quip about how Taylor’s romance with Travis had one downside: Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, became a Chiefs fan. (Before their romance, Scott was a Philadelphia Eagles fan.) On New Heights, Jason made his comments directly to Scott: “You’re gonna let this man’s devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter from a lifetime fandom, Scott. This is ridiculous.” Travis responded, “Got him over to the good side, baby.”

Jason Talked About Taylor Being A Role Model PA Wire - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Jason’s also a fan of what Taylor’s brought to football. “I think that the NFL would probably be foolish not to, you know, show her and be a role model for all the young girls out there,” he told a reporter in February, per The Hollywood Reporter. "She's the quintessential artist right now in the world," Jason added. "Singer-songwriter, immensely talented, an unbelievable role model for young women across the globe."