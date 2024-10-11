Kayla Nicole is speaking out on Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift. On Oct. 10, Nicole, who dated Kelce on-and-off from 2017 to 2022, discussed her ex’s romance on Angel Reese’s Unapologetically Angel podcast. Specifically, Nicole discussed where she and Kelce stand now — plus, how she’s dealt with “hate” from Swifties.

Ever since Swift and Kelce got together, Nicole has been on the receiving end of criticism from some of Swift’s more toxic fans. “I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and online chaos doesn’t impact me. It does, even to this day,” Nicole told Reese.

Nicole said that her own Instagram comments section was full of insults. “You can go to my most recent post and there will be people debating each other why I am worthless and I’ll never be a talented person and I have no career,” she added.

Nicole also opened up about where she stands with Kelce post-breakup. “We’ve seen each other in public spaces, but I think that we’re both aware of the nature of his new situation,” she said, explaining that she’d likely greet him with a “head nod.”

According to Nicole, Kelce’s new “situation” makes it difficult for them to keep in touch. “There’s just no room really for us to communicate or acknowledge each other publicly without it being spun into something crazy so we just keep it moving.”

When Reese told her that she loved the two of them together, Nicole responded, “Wow, thanks.”

Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images

Nicole also spoke about the “hardest part” of going through a public breakup. “Behind closed doors, the hardest part about a breakup is just losing like a partner and a best friend and this person that you talk to every single day,” she said. “You go from speaking every day to having to really like cut ties.”

Nicole added that letting go of your ex-partner’s family and friends is also difficult. (After her split from Kelce, she became “not as cool” with the other Chiefs WAGs and unfollowed Brittany Mahomes on IG.) “I think that's a huge challenge but then you throw in social media, you throw in the media, and narratives that they're trying to spin,” she continued. “That's a challenge in itself because none of it is true.”

“You guys actually have no idea what really going on and what's really most hurtful about this situation and what I'm really having to battle at home,” Nicole added. “It got to a point where it was like, I don't even care what y'all had to say no more. Y'all don't even know what's going on.”