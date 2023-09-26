On and off the field.
In 2016, Travis Kelce was the lead in his own Bachelor-inspired reality show, Chasing Kelce. But it wasn’t until seven years later that his dating life truly took over the spotlight. Kelce’s rumored relationship with Taylor Swift is dominating headlines, and even NFL commentators are getting in on the fun. But what about the rest of Kelce’s dating history?
In the decade since the Chiefs tight end got drafted, he has had a few public relationships — and it doesn’t seem like he minds fans knowing about his love life.
Kelce went public with his crush on Swift during a July episode of his New Heights podcast, explaining how he attempted to give her his number during her Eras Tour performance at Arrowhead Stadium. The singer was on vocal rest, so his plan — putting his phone number on a friendship bracelet — didn’t work. But Kelce’s efforts eventually paid off. On Sept. 24, Swift attended the Chiefs game and they left together, seemingly confirming dating rumors.
Now that the NFL player is off the market (or seems to be), here’s a look back on all of the girls he’s loved before.