Kylie Kelce Sent Jason An Extremely Horny Pickup Line On Tinder

Don’t underestimate the value of a NSFW pickup line. During a Feb. 12 episode of Call Her Daddy, Kylie Kelce recalled matching with her now-husband Jason Kelce on Tinder. Apparently, she sent the first message — a cheesy opening line. When that didn’t work, Kylie sent Jason a horny pickup line, and the rest is history.

Discussing their initial messages, Kylie told host Alex Cooper that they were “so bad.” She recalled, “I sent the first message. I said, ‘I need LifeAlert. I've fallen for you and I can't get up.’” But Jason wasn’t impressed. Kylie added, “That one didn’t land very well. He was like, ‘That’s not that great.’”

Kylie’s response was when things took an NSFW turn. She continued, “And I was like, ‘I love a challenge.’ So then I went back with… this is so bad. This is so bad. ‘If I told you I work for UPS, would you let me handle your package?’ And he said, ‘Yes… I feel much better about this now.’”

They continued to trade messages back and forth, so Kylie started Googling Jason. “We were messaging for probably like a week, and it was great banter. And a little bit into the banter, I was obviously talking to the friends who [I] would swipe with… And I was like, ‘I don’t know why but this guy looks kind of familiar,’” she said. “So then we start Googling with all the information we had: Jason, 27, Philadelphia.”

She started looking at college rosters, too. “I was like, ‘He had to have been an athlete because you could just tell by his build.’” According to her, there was nothing about playing for the Philadelphia Eagles on his profile — but that was only because Tinder cropped his photos. “Come to find out, one of the photos that he had used was actually a television show, but because of the way Tinder formatted the pictures, it chopped everything.” Every indication that the photo was from a football game was “completely cut out.”

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kylie and Jason eventually set a time to hang out, but she had low expectations going into it. “After we figured out who he was by Googling, we thought it was a catfish. My friends and I were like, ‘There’s no way. Why would he be on Tinder?’” she said. Apparently, her “ride-or-die” friend convinced her to meet him anyway. “She made a great point: It’s either going to be a catfish, which is hilarious, or it’s going to be him, also hilarious. We’re going to find out.”

Their first time meeting was at a Philadelphia bar after the team’s Christmas party. “He was hammered,” Kylie recalled about meeting Jason for the first time. “He has since claimed that it was like a light came down [when she walked into the bar] … I’m like, ‘No, you were f*cking sh*tfaced. Your eyes were going opposite directions.’”

Although they are happily married now, Kylie didn’t initially tell people they had started seeing each other. “I told no one for months,” she explained. “Because if it was going to be a situation where we hooked up and that was it… Because after a few times of hanging out, I was like, ‘F*ck, you’re great … I very much am into this.’ So I was like, ‘If it's just me and it's not him that's into this, I want to make sure that I'm not then labeled the bimbo.’”

But six months into dating, things were clearly getting serious, and Kylie was the first to say, “I love you.” Around 10 years later, the couple is expecting their fourth child together.