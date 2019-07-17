Ah, Tinder: a digital, carpal-tunnel-inducing wonderland where true love, hookups, or even a bit of both can be found just swipes apart. Cheers for you if you're leaning more toward the hookup life and aren't afraid to admit it. A queen who owns their sexuality and remains unbothered in the face of hookup stigmas? Love to see it! If you’re unattached and loving it (but would really like to get some action) then there are plenty of sexy opening lines to send on Tinder that can help you set the tone from the get-go.

Finding the Tinder openers for hookups is tricky, because you want to be straightforward and direct about your desires, but you'll also want to make sure you're playing it cool and coy rather than crude. The main thing you'll want to do is read the room, so to speak. Take the temperature of their Tinder bio. Does their bio say something to the effect of "I'm not looking for anything serious" or are they on Tinder to take things slow? If they seem as down as you are for a fling, a FWB, or simply a hookup, then here are some sexual Tinder opening lines you can use to shoot your shot.

Mild Shutterstock Like a pleasant but delicious salsa, these mild Tinder opening lines are perfect for anyone who’s easing their way into the world of dating app hookups. You're cute. Are you friendly, too?

Hey, you look like someone I’d like to get to know.

I thought today was going to be a boring [day of the week], but then I saw your face and swiped right.

Ice cream, soup, and [their name] from Tinder: all things I want to spoon.

🍴🍴🍴🍴🍴 I’ve got a bunch of forks and knives. Now, all I need is a little/big spoon.

Hi, I don't know how to be cool on Tinder, but I'm making the first move anyway. Do you want to come over and cuddle?

My mom always told me not to talk to strangers online, but I’ll make an exception for you.

They say Tinder is a numbers game… so what do you think about giving me your number?

What’s a smart, attractive person like myself doing without your number?

Medium Shutterstock These opening lines have a dash of spice. There's an urgency to them and also a subtle promise of what's to come, which definitely puts them in the more "forward" category. Let's get straight to it: You're cute and I’m looking to meet up.

Here's my number. If you're looking for a good time, call.

Want to come over and make some memories tonight?

I'm here for the weekend/week/month. Want to show me a good time?

Let's cut to the chase: I want you to come over.

I don’t know about you, but I’m more into adventure and pleasure than Netflix and chilling.

I’m new in town. Would you mind giving me directions to your apartment?

Hey, cutie. Wanna go to your place or mine?

I know your name is [their name], but what would you think about me calling you tonight?

Spicy Shutterstock And last but not least, there are the Tinder opening lines that have a healthy amount of diced jalapeño. Proceed with caution as you amp up the sexual tension: I love your jeans/skirts/shorts in the first picture. I bet they'd look even better on my bedroom floor.

You, me, some takeout, and some headboard-banging?

I hope you don't have kids, because I want to be the only one to call you daddy/mommy.

Getting you off Tinder isn't the only way I want to get you off.

11/10 would go to brunch with you the morning after.

Dinner first, or do you want to skip straight to dessert?

Your Uber is arriving in 1 minute. Please be ready to meet your driver, assuming you’d like to come over to my place for some fun.

Question: What is 14 + 38 - 29 x 3? Answer: What I’m looking to do with you.

Want to start this relationship off with a bang? (Literally?)

TBH, I’m DTF.

Hooking up with folks on Tinder is supposed to be fun. Why not have some with the opening lines, too?

Editor's Note: This story has been updated by Elite Daily Staff.