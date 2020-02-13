30 Best Opening Lines To Use On Dating Apps To Win Everyone Over

It goes without saying that your opening line has the potential to make or break a match on a dating app. If you totally knock it out of the park with a cute or clever opener, you can not only land a date, but also spark some flirtatious vibes from the get-go. No pressure or anything, right? If you're feeling uninspired (or just tired of using the same ol' conversation starters), fret not: There are a slew of opening lines to use on dating apps that will make a stellar first impression.

There's an art to crafting the best opening lines. For one, you want to be yourself — that's the only way to tell if you have a genuine connection with someone. It's also a good idea to scope their profile and look for little tidbits worth commenting on, like the fact that they traveled somewhere that's on your wanderlust wishlist, or have an interesting tattoo. Be on the lookout for anything you have in common — if you both majored in child psychology, quoted Dwight Schrute, or live for folk-rock music, those are all things you can point out in smooth opening lines.

Ultimately, a winning first message is unique, easy to respond to, and makes the recipient smile, laugh, or smirk (or some combination of the three). Here are a few good opening lines that are bound to stand out in a sea of matches and messages.

Tim Robberts/DigitalVision/Getty Images

"Pop quiz: What are your thoughts on pineapple pizza? No pressure, but this could seal our fate."

"I think there's something wrong with my phone... because I can't find your number in it."

"[Insert GIF of the Titanic splitting in half] An icebreaker. There, I did the thing."

"In case you were wondering, dad jokes are the way to my heart. Anddd fire away! The cornier, the better."

"Two truths and one lie — go. Fair warning: I"m pretty good at this."

"Looking for the Jim to my Pam... know anyone who might be interested?"

"I have this rule where I only talk to strangers on the Internet about pizza. So, thin crust or deep dish?"

"You can tell a lot about a person by their Netflix queue. So, what's the last thing you watched?"

"I'm going to make this real easy. If you want to make me swoon, send me the best animal GIF you can find."

"Be honest: Did you swipe right for me or my fur baby?"

"What size bowling shoes should I get for you? You know, for our date at the bowling alley this weekend."

"If you were a vegetable, you'd be a cute-cumber."

"If you were a fruit, you'd be a fine-apple."

"When your mom told you she wanted the best for you, I'm pretty sure she was talking about me."

"My grandparents met on [insert dating app name], so I'm feeling really good about this."

Nevena Ristic/E+/Getty Images

"I've heard that flattery will get you everywhere, so has anyone ever told you that you look like [insert celeb's name]?"

"I don't mean to brag but I happen to be really good at overthinking my dating app messages. What about you?"

"Wanna send memes back and forth until we finally feel comfortable enough to meet up IRL?"

“I’m from the future and we need to be together because our child will achieve world peace."

"Let’s just skip to the important stuff: Chunky or smooth peanut butter?"

"Sorry it took me so long to message you, I was at Trader Joe's trying to figure out what to buy you for breakfast."

Serious question. Best invention: tacos or [insert dating app you matched on]?"

"Here's my life story in five emojis. I'd love to hear your interpretation of that. Better yet, what's yours?"

"I call big spoon. Is that gonna be a problem?"

"Real talk. Is that actually your cute dog or did you borrow him for bait? (BTW, it's totally working)."

“Sorry, I’m looking for the exit, so we can go out?”

“If you could live in any sitcom, what sitcom would it be?”

“You’re putting together a mixtape for your crush, what’s your opener song?”

“I can tell a lot about a person from their favorite Disney movie. What’s yours?”

“Choose your own adventure: Brunch date, hiking date, or movie date?”

The goal is to kick off the convo with a line your match cannot refuse, and any of these dating app opening lines is sure to do that. By putting in the extra effort to say more than just a “hey,” you’ll start seeing those replies in no time.