4 Tips For Creating A Tinder Profile That Will Get You Right Swipes

While there’s no such thing as a perfect Tinder profile, there are plenty of factors that can make a profile less than stellar. And if you can’t figure out why potential matches keep swiping left on you, then it may be time to take a critical look at how you’re presenting yourself. Not sure how to make a good Tinder profile? Then I’ve got some advice from experts to help you out, from best photo selection practices from best Tinder bios to get you laid (because there’s nothing wrong with using Tinder for hookups, if that’s what you’re into RN).

As Erika Ettin, dating coach and founder of A Little Nudge, previously told Elite Daily, your dating app profile matters, so you want to make sure you put some effort into it. "First impressions are everything, on dating apps and in life," she said. "If you're looking for your dream job, would you just slop together a resume? It's the same thing." Whether you’re looking for a serious partner, a friend with benefits, or some fun casual sex, then these expert tips will help you make a profile that deserves all the right swipes. You’re a catch, after all, and it’s time for your profile to reflect that.

Write A Bio That Sparks Conversation

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Your Tinder bio gives you an opportunity to tell potential matches what you’re all about in 500 characters or less, so you shouldn’t waste that valuable real estate on overused dating clichés, such as, “Work hard, play hard,” or, “I only swiped right for your dog.” As Ettin explained to Elite Daily, "If a stranger could write the same profile, it's too generic. Instead, write about the things that make you who you are. You don't need (or want) to attract everyone; you want to attract the people who think you're the cat's meow because of your uniqueness.”

Instead, focus on using your bio to highlight the hobbies, skills, talents, and interests that make you stand out. You can also use your bio to show off your humor, make a pop culture reference, or simply provide a conversation starter. As Julia Bekker, dating expert at Hunting Maven, previously suggested, “Say something witty in your bio and end with a question. That way, it encourages people to respond.”

Project Positive Energy

Just as someone is more likely to swipe right on a profile full of smiling pics than one where the person looks moody and broody, it’s best to keep things light in your bio. Sarcasm and snark are fine in small doses, but giving off too many negative vibes could lead to a left swipe. “A fair amount, I'll see, 'If you don't plan on ever meeting, what's the point?' in a blurb. This is a repellant,” SpoonMeetSpoon owner Meredith Golden previously said. “Just because you think it, doesn't mean you have to say it. You catch more flies with honey.”

What you see as humor or an attempt to set boundaries may come off as an aggressive ultimatum to someone else. Same goes for bios that list all your requirements for a potential partner. When you write things like, "Must be at least 6 feet tall," or, "Don't bother messaging me if you eat meat," potential matches may rule you out for fear of rejection. When in doubt, you can heed Golden's rule: "If you wouldn’t say it in public, extend this same judgment to your profile," she said.

Choose Pics That Show Personality

recep-bg/E+/Getty Images

When it comes to dating app profiles, photo selection is everything. The best pics are often close-up solo shots where you’re smiling, facing the camera, and showing off your personality. And according to Tinder's in-house sociologist Dr. Jess Carbino, one of the best ways to show potential matches who you are is to make sure your face isn’t hidden. As she previously told Elite Daily, “Assessing someone's face goes far beyond physical attractiveness; it allows for a user to determine whether someone is kind, compassionate, or trustworthy,” so ditch the sunglasses and hats before taking your Tinder pics.

Another way to create a connection with the many people who may come across your profile is to include photos where you’re in your element. Whether you enjoy hanging at the beach or hiking in the mountains, pics that show your ~true self~ can say even more about you than a great bio can. As Laurie Davis Edwards, founder of eFlirt, previously told Elite Daily, "Photos that show what your life is like will get you more swipes because it creates a connection with the other person.”

Leave Something To The Imagination

It may be tempting to really put yourself out there with your Tinder profile (people respect candor, after all!), but try not to provide too much info upfront. For safety reasons alone, it's best not to put to overshare info in your profile, but Ettin said leaving out some personal details — such as the exact school you attend or the company you work for — can actually pique your matches' interest in you as well. "Let someone be curious about you vs. giving it all away," she explained.

While some people may appreciate you providing your Instagram or Snapchat handle in your bio, it may be better to save this information for select matches. Providing a Snapchat handle upfront can be a turnoff, as it can lead people to believe you’re only interested in sex (which, again, is totally fine if that’s the truth). And as Golden previously told Elite Daily, it’s better not to provide your Instagram handle “so you can control what you’re putting out there.”

Be open, be positive, and be yourself, and your Tinder profile is sure to catch the eye of the right person.

