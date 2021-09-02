Not Sure What To Text Your FWB? These 20 Options Are For Every Sitch

A no-strings-attached fling with someone you trust enough to call a friend but aren’t secretly in love with? Sounds pretty ideal. In all honesty, there are a lot of benefits to having a FWB, especially if you enjoy single life but still want a consistent hookup.

That said, a good FWB is not always easy to come by. It’s a difficult balance to strike — having enough sexual chemistry and trust for a casual situationship but agreeing to not go any further. A successful FWB takes being on the same page to a new level. (There’s a reason so many FWB eventually start dating or stop talking altogether.) All that’s to say, when you do find a good FWB, you’ll want to hold onto them — in the least clingy way possible.

There are a few ways to keep your casual fling going strong. Part of it, of course, is good sex and being in agreement about a lack of romantic expectations. But maintaining your casual friendship is just as important — and there’s nothing like a post-hookup text to keep things amicable.

So to set the right tone after a hookup and start planning your next rendezvous, try sending these 20 texts to your FWB (just not all at once).

5 Texts To Get Flirty Fast

Drazen_/E+/Getty Images

There’s no reason that flirty texts (or sexts) have to be reserved for a LTR. In fact, part of what makes having a FWB so fun is being able to flirt without the commitment of a relationship. That said, if you want to keep the flirtation going past the hookup, try sending one of these five texts to your FWB.

Pretty sure I’ll be in a very good mood for the rest of the day, so thanks for that 😉 Can’t stop thinking about what you did to me... So that was pretty f*cking amazing 🔥 Getting hot and bothered every time I think about you. Any tips to make it better? SOS: I can’t get anything done today because I keep thinking about you.

5 Texts To Keep Things Casual

When you hook up with someone — yes, even when you have both agreed to keep things casual — it can be hard not to start feeling romantic. But keeping things casual is possible, and sending some friendly, laidback texts can help you set the tone. If you need some inspo, try these:

‘Til next time! Wyd? You up? Thanks for last night. LMK next time you’re around. Just Venmo requested you for my Uber home. It’s only fair 🤷‍♀️

5 Texts To Keep Things Friendly

Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images

Part of the FWB equation is actually being friends. Now, you don’t have to be besties (that would probably make things unnecessarily complicated), but if you want to keep your platonic friendship alive, suggesting non-hookup hangouts can be an easy way to do so. Sending these texts post-hookup can keep the friendship alive, no matter how steamy things got.

Brunch this weekend? It’d be fun to do a big group hangout (and see you when it’s light out)! Are you down to see the new [insert movie title] this week? I’ve heard really good things. We’re all headed to [insert bar or restaurant name] tonight if you’re up for it! What ended up happening with [insert work or school dilemma]? I forgot to ask last time I saw you for obvious reasons. I’m hosting a pregame at my place later if you want to stop by!

BTW, mentioning the hookup before sending these texts can keep it from becoming the elephant in the room. Something like “Not to change the subject too quickly, but...” or “Now that our ~needs~ have been met...” could work.

5 Texts To Plan For Next Time

The great thing about FWBs? There’s no need to plan a fancy date every time you see one another. You don’t have to come up with a cutesy way to ask them out either. That said, when you’re trying to make future plans with a casual hookup, keep things simple and to the point with messages like these:

Doing anything tomorrow? Asking for a friend. Round 2? When and where? I have a fun idea for next time. Hint: It involves whipped cream. Let’s do that again soon. I owe you one. LMK when I can return the favor.

No matter what text you send, don’t fret too much about it. Overthinking is for relationships! When it comes to FWBs, the best thing to do is embrace the casual. I promise, the simpler the better.