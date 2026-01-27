Kylie Kelce Responds To Comments About Her Butt After Having Baby No. 4

Kylie Kelce had some words for people commenting on her postpartum body after a clip of her curling ice gained traction online. During a Dec. 27 episode on Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, they shared a video of Kylie and Jason curling — prompting a lot of comments about the mother of four’s butt.

Taking to her own podcast, Not Gonna Lie, on Jan 22., Kylie addressed the attention, calling herself the "newest inductee of the Philadelphia Phat *ss Association." She explained, “Yeah, I do have a phat *ass. It’s mine. It’s attached to me.”

Kylie laid out why she thought the video generated so much attention — things like her pose, choice of pants, athletic background, and postpartum physique. “First of all, I'm fully squatted down, OK? Exposed. Also, why does it zoom in directly on my *ss?” she questioned, adding, “I looked at my husband while this clip was playing because I thought to myself, ‘This man is fighting for his life.’ Jason was trying his very hardest to not say something about my butt.”

Kylie also pointed out that she was wearing pants that were “snug as a bug in a rug.” Plus, according to her, playing field hockey for so many years also a made its mark. “Here's what I have to say about me being caked up. I was a field hockey player. Period … We play 60 minutes of a game in a completely squatted position,” she said.

"Guys, I wasn't trying to put my ass on display, OK? I wasn't trying to do that. I was trying to mind my own business and learn how to curl. OK?” Kylie continued. “You caught me in gray pants that are skin tight cuz your girl's got a couple extra on since I just gave birth nine months ago. Can you lay off? God.” (Kylie and Jason welcomed their fourth daughter, Finn Kelce, in March 2025.)

"To be fair, I'm proud of her. She always has my back. I said it," she joked about her backside. "But also, make sure you support this awesome sport. OK, you can watch our special curling FAFO episode on February 3rd on YouTube."