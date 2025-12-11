Kylie Kelce Has *Thoughts* On Travis Saying He Never Fights With Taylor

Travis Kelce made headlines when he said that he “never” fights with Taylor Swift — and now, Kylie Kelce is giving her two cents on the situation. ICYMI, during a Dec. 3 episode of New Heights, Travis and Jason Kelce interviewed George Clooney, where the Ocean’s Eleven actor said he does not argue with his wife, Amal Clooney. While Travis was quick to agree with him, Jason did not say the same about his marriage to Kylie. Instead, he asked Clooney, “What’s your secret?”

“Notice how my husband was oddly quiet during this segment,” Kylie said on a Dec. 11 episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast. “He did ask a couple of clarifying questions. But for the most part, his a** knew that he could not say that after almost eight years married. We absolutely argue.”

“Now, do we argue often? Not really. But we've definitely argued, for sure,” she added.

“Like, to be fair, I'm not a yelling arguer. So the arguments in our house, they're not a yelling situation,” she continued. “I just think that if you're married, you live together, specifically if you have children, you're potentially having some sleepless nights. You might have varying degrees of patience with certain situations with your kids.”

Kylie and Jason have four daughters together, Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finn, 8 months.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Kylie also questioned Travis and Clooney’s definition of fighting. “You're telling me you don't bicker or argue? Or maybe you do bicker, but you don't argue? I'm very confused about this,” she added. “To George Clooney's credit, I would not argue with Amal either. Absolutely not. I would be right behind her like, ‘Yeah. Get them, what she said. I'm with her.’ Whatever she says, we ride at dawn.”

Kylie has previously opened up about how she and Jason navigate the tricky moments in their relationship — specifically, when Kylie’s pregnant. “I’m a mean pregnant lady,” Kylie explained in a Dec. 4 episode of Not Gonna Lie. “I’m so mean. I’m mean, just like, for sport. It's honestly, looking back, horrible. I'm horrified by my behavior.”

“And occasionally, I have a lucid moment while I’m pregnant, where I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re mean.’ And then guess what? I go right back to being mean,” Kylie added. “It's a miracle my husband's put up with it this many times.”