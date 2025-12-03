Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s skies have been nothing but pure opalite since the day they met. The NFL star opened up about how he and his fiancée interact behind closed doors on a recent episode of his New Heights podcast, revealing that in their two and a half years together, the couple has never gotten into a single fight with each other.

The topic came up when Travis and his brother Jason Kelce asked their guest George Clooney about his recent claim that he has never argued with his wife of 10 years, Amal Clooney. “No, I'm not lying,” the actor said during the Dec. 3 episode of New Heights. “Travis, shall we ask you the same questions?”

The athlete admitted that he relates to the Clooneys’ amicable vibes, even if he and Taylor haven’t been together as long yet. “Well, it's only been two and a half years, and you're right. I haven't gotten into an argument. Never once,” Travis said.

George went on to share his mindset on why he and Amal stay conflict-free. “Neither of us are gonna win the argument, so why get in? Dude, I'm 64 years old. And what am I gonna argue about at this point?” George said. “I've met this incredible woman that is, she's beautiful and smart, and she stands for all the most important things that I believe in in the world. And I can't believe how lucky I am. So what am I going to fight about?”

Travis actively took in the words of wisdom: “I'm just taking notes this whole time, big guy. You don't even know.”

Travis and Taylor began dating sometime in the middle of 2023, first confirming their relationship when Taylor made a surprise appearance at his Sept. 24 Kansas City Chiefs game. Two months prior to that, Travis spoke about being upset that Taylor didn’t meet him at an Eras Tour show to receive a friendship bracelet he made for her.

It hasn’t been revealed exactly when the two had their first date, but with Travis confirming they’ve been together two and a half years, it sounds like they may have sparked their romance around August 2023.