The wedding of the century just went down, and yes, it lived up to every single piece of hype. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded ceremony took place at New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden on July 3. While the massive arena bash brought out a 1,000-guest VIP crowd, a viral leak has given fans a closer look inside the reception. It turns out the event featured a custom cocktail lineup tailored perfectly to the newlyweds.

When the Life of a Showgirl singer announced her engagement in August 2025, she captioned her Instagram post, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” alluding to her songwriting career and his football stardom. Clearly, the couple loved those cheeky nicknames so much, they allegedly slapped them right onto the menu as signature cocktails. A bartender's leaked snap of the drink list showcases three customized recipes, all anchored by a signature "T&T" branding motif. This personalized touch popped up everywhere, from guest handkerchiefs to the massive pink “JUST&T MARRIED” announcement glowing on the marquee outside of MSG.

Whether you want to toast to the singer's new era or replicate the high-profile reception at home, here is the fast recipe breakdown for each cocktail.

The English Teacher

Swift is known for loving a French Blonde or “Tay-tini” (a cosmopolitan with peach schnapps) when she’s out with her friends or drinking at a Kansas City Chiefs game. For her wedding, though, the Grammy winner was feeling the lavender haze with her English Teacher sip. According to the leaked menu, the drink inspired by Swift is a Lavender Elderflower Gin Sour with the following ingredients:

Empress Gin

St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

Lavender syrup

Fresh lemon juice

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How to make it: For a perfectly balanced version of The English Teacher at home, ditch the overly boozy drafts and use standard craft specs. Combine 2 oz gin, 0.75 oz elderflower liqueur, 0.75 oz lemon juice, and 0.5 oz lavender simple syrup in a glass with ice. Shake for about 30 seconds, and then pour into a chilled coupe glass to watch the indigo liquid settle into a soft purple hue.

The Gym Teacher

Kelce is an investor in Casa Azul, so it only makes sense for his drink to include tequila. The Gym Teacher is actually a smoky, agave-forward Oaxaca Old Fashioned with the following ingredients:

Reposado Tequila

Mezcal

Angostura Aromatic Bitters

Orange bitters

Agave

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How to make it: When making this at home, grab a mixing glass and stir together about 1 oz tequila, 1 oz mezcal, 1 teaspoon agave, and a dash of the angostura bitters and orange bitters each with some ice. Then, pour into an old-fashioned glass with a large ice cube via a strainer.

The T&Tequila

The final drink on Swift and Travis’ wedding menu is similar to a spicy hibiscus-pineapple margarita. To celebrate their whirlwind romance, the two needed something with a bit of a kick to it. Since Swift has described Kelce as a “human exclamation point,” this is basically that in a glass with the following ingredients:

Blanco Tequila

Hibiscus-infused chili

Agave

Pineapple juice

Fresh lime

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How to make it: Start off by adding 2 oz tequila, 1.5 oz hibiscus-infused chili, 1 oz pineapple juice, 1 oz lime juice, and 1.5 oz agave into a shaker with ice. After giving your drink a good shake for about 30 seconds, pour it into a margarita glass with more ice.

And there you have it — drinks for someone who knows how to ball and knows Aristotle.