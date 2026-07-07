Have you ever wanted to live like Selena Gomez for a day? Well, now’s your moment. Starting on July 10, fans can experience what it’s like to be the Rare Beauty founder at her upcoming pop-up in Los Angeles and Madrid — absolutely free.

To celebrate the launch of Rare Beauty’s new Soft Pinch Lip Oil Stick, the brand is opening its doors to a reimagined version of Gomez’s actual office. The first-come, first-served experience (no ticket necessary!) from Basic.Space will give you the opp to test out the new shades while taking boss pics like you’re the Only Murders in the Building star.

Gomez loves to film her GRWM and “What’s In My Bag” videos from her office, and now you can too. Think of it as a glamorous take-your-daughter-to-work day, except your favorite beauty mogul is inviting you directly into her space.

To make sure you're at the front of the line, here is everything you need to know before you go:

Where To Find Selena Gomez’s Office Pop-Up

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The Rare Beauty experience begins on July 10 in LA at 8013 Melrose Avenue. The spot is right around the corner from the celebrity-approved Community Goods coffee shop, which almost always has a line around the block. If the wait time is short, you might as well grab yourself a latte or matcha as a treat before or after your office visit.

While West Coast fans only get one day to explore the workspace, fans in Spain will get their turn a week later. Gomez’s office will arrive at C. de Nieremberg, 7 in Madrid on July 17.

Pop-Up Hours, Dates, & Free Merch Perks

Times vary by city. In LA, the Rare Beauty pop-up will open at 10 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. In Madrid, the experience will open at 12 p.m. and close at 8 p.m.

This is expected to be packed, so you’ll want to arrive early to avoid long lines. According to Rare’s official Instagram, the first 1,500 guests in LA and 800 guests in Madrid will also receive an “employee perk.” A rep for Rare Beauty also tells Elite Daily that the first 200 people to make a purchase will get a free Rare Beauty tote.

Since it’s expected to be hot, make sure you bring sun protection like a hat, portable fan, and SPF. (Rare Beauty’s Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 20 is perfect for this.) Don’t forget a phone charger, a water bottle, and something to keep you entertained if the wait is long, like a book or headphones to listen to Rare or I Said I Love You First.

Inside Selena Gomez’s Reimagined Office Space

The experience will give fans a chance to finally visit the office they’ve seen in almost all of Gomez’s Rare Beauty TikToks for pics and creating their own videos and Reels. You’ll also have access to shop the new Soft Pinch Lip Oil Stick collection, which launched online at Sephora, Ulta, and RareBeauty.com on July 7. The lineup includes eight new shades — Wish, Dream, Muse, Embrace, Success, Bloom, Fortune, and Journey.

The bright coral Wish is Gomez’s favorite, and serves as the color palette of her office. It’s also the shade she wore to Taylor Swift’s wedding, along with the Kind Words Matte Lip Liner in Alluring. To help you create your own viral combo, Rare Beauty dropped five new colors of the Kind Words Matte Lip Liner along with the Soft Pinch Lip Oil Stick that you can shop at the one-day pop-up.